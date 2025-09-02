The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and there are plenty of ways to unlock that bonus during the Tuesday sports schedule. There are 14 MLB games that start after 6:30 p.m. ET, including Dodgers vs. Pirates, with Los Angeles legend Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday with Cowboys vs. Eagles as well. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Week 1 NFL betting preview

The 2025 NFL season opens with the Eagles as 7.5-point favorites over the Cowboys in Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game. On Friday, an AFC West clash takes center stage when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. According to the latest NFL odds at bet365, the Eagles are listed as 7.5-point favorites, while the Chiefs are favored by three points.

Sunday offers the biggest betting angles for NFL Week 1. The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets in Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife Stadium, while the 49ers (-2.5) look to get off to a fast start against the Seahawks after a 6-11 season in 2024. The marquee matchup of the day is Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football, with Buffalo a one-point favorite and an over/under of 50.5 points, the highest total on the Week 1 NFL schedule. Both teams are +650 co-favorites to win the Super Bowl. You can wager on every Week 1 NFL game by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees (-115) will meet in primetime at 8:10 p.m. ET. New York had its season-high seven-game winning streak and nine-game road winning streak snapped in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday, despite Aaron Judge homering for the 43rd time. Houston wrapped up its series with the Angels on Monday afternoon and maintained its advantage over Seattle in the American League West. Another matchup on Tuesday night pits the San Diego Padres (-170) against the Baltimore Orioles. You can wager on all MLB games by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.