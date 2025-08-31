Week 1 of the college football season nears its conclusion on Sunday with a doubleheader before Bill Belichick's Monday night debut with North Carolina, and it also features a full 15-game MLB slate for more options to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The current Fanatics Game Day Guarantee gives new users 20+ $100 No Sweat bets in FanCash back if your football bet loses every day a football game is played until the end of September. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day here:

Best college football bets for Sunday, August 31

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

For college football betting, No. 13 South Carolina hosts Virginia Tech as another of the many top-tier SEC vs. ACC Week 1 matchups. This is their first meeting since 1991, and South Carolina leads the all-time series, 11-7-2. The Gamecocks return starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions while rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. South Carolina went 9-4 last season, losing to Illinois, 21-17, in the Citrus Bowl.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 6-7 season, losing to Minnesota, 24-10, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Hokies return senior quarterback Kyron Drones, who should be at full health after battling multiple injuries last season. Virginia Tech went 5-3 in the eight games he started and finished last year. South Carolina is a 7-point favorite in the latest Week 1 college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 51.5 points.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET

This features a top-10 matchup between two schools with a rich history against each other. Notre Dame and Miami have played 27 times before, with the Fighting Irish holding an 18-8-1 all-time head-to-head record. They'll meet on Sunday for the first time since 2017, which Miami won in a dominant 41-8 final. This year, they'll meet as preseason top-10 teams with Notre Dame ranked No. 6 coming off making the National Championship Game, but falling to Ohio State, 34-23. Miami is ranked No. 10 after going 10-3 last year.

Both teams feature different quarterbacks with last year's starters now in the NFL, however, Miami lost the No. 1 player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward led Miami to its 10-win season last year, but the Hurricanes secured one of the top quarterbacks in college football to take his place. Carson Beck, who has started the last two years at Georgia, takes over for Miami. C.J. Carr, a top-10 quarterback in the Class of 2024, takes over for Notre Dame at quarterback with star running back Jeremiyah Love back in the offense. Notre Dame is a 3-point favorite in the latest Miami vs. Notre Dame odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 51 points.

Sunday MLB betting

For Sunday MLB betting, Kodai Senga takes the mound for the red-hot Mets against the Marlins, who are starting the up-and-down Sandy Alcantara. Senga is 7-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season. Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, is coming off three straight strong outings, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each start, to drop his ERA to 5.87 this season. The Mets are 73-63, including 6-3 over their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Marlins are 64-72 this season.

The Mets are -180 favorites, with the Marlins as +150 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on Fanatics Sportsbook for their 1:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Other intriguing Sunday matchups include Brewers (+100) vs. Blue Jays (-120), Mariners (-120) vs. Guardians (+100) and Braves (+125) vs. Phillies (-150).

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.