Tony Hawk has been the poster boy for the sport of skateboarding. After all, Hawk was the first professional skateboarder to ever land a 900, a feat he accomplished at the X Games in 1999. Over 20 years later, Hawk is still finding a way to do the impossible. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the skateboarding legend landed a 720 at 52 years old.

Warning: The video includes some graphic language:

The video shows Hawk attempting to land the 720 on several different occasions and frustration was definitely starting to set in before he landed the impressive trick. It had been three years since Hawk landed a 720 -- and he may never try it again.

"I can't say for certain that this is the last one I'll ever do, but I can't imagine doing many more," Hawk tweeted.

Hawk plans to auction off the board that he used to land the 720 for charity as he attempts to raise money for public skate parks.

The fact that Hawk is still able to defy expectations and land insane tricks like this at 52 years old is mind-boggling. Obviously, Hawk used to pull off tricks like this without even blinking, but your body eventually does catch up with you. It cool to see that Hawk can still shred on a half pipe.