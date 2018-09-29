2018 Ryder Cup results, scores: Live coverage, scoring, standings, updates, schedule for Day 2

With Europe toasting the United States by means of a sweep in the afternoon foursomes matches on Friday, the 2018 Ryder Cup hosts take a 5-3 overall lead into Day 2 action on Saturday. The U.S. will need a big answer in the early four-ball matches, where they thrived on Friday, to turn things around midway through the event.

The Americans will send out the exact same four-ball pairings as they did in Day 1 in hopes of evening the event before navigating the trickier afternoon foursomes. Europe, on the other hand, will try and put a dagger in the tournament as they lead off with two of the best to ever tee it up at a Ryder Cup in Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. As such, Saturday should be entertaining as the U.S. tries to drag the event into singles with a shot at their first win in Europe in 25 years. The Euros will try and bury them early and play defense coming home as they try and take their seventh Ryder Cup in nine tries. All the action begins at 2:10 a.m. ET with the second session starting just a shade before 8 a.m.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, standings, highlights and analysis from Day 2 of the 2018 Ryder Cup. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.