2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Picks from same model that nailed Alex Noren's run

The PGA Tour is heading to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday for the 2018 Phoenix Open. Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth are the Vegas favorites at 9/1, followed closely by Jon Rahm at 10/1.

SportsLine's prediction model was all over Alex Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open last week. Despite being a 60/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Noren shot 70 or better in three of his four rounds and finished tied for second after a playoff.

Now that the field for the 2018 Phoenix Open is locked, the event was simulated 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 Phoenix Open: Charley Hoffman, a 70/1 long shot, is set to make a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Hoffman is coming off a disappointing performance at the Farmers Insurance Open that saw him finish 35th. Don't be fooled, though; he has been hot this season with top-10 finishes at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout -- both unofficial PGA Tour events.

Another curveball: Phil Mickelson, a three-time winner of the Phoenix Open, doesn't even sniff the top 12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, three additional players with odds longer than 40/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Hideki Matsuyama 9/1

Jordan Spieth 9/1

Jon Rahm 10/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Rickie Fowler 16/1

Marc Leishman 30/1

Webb Simpson 33/1

Gary Woodland 35/1

Tony Finau 35/1

Alex Noren 40/1

Daniel Berger 40/1

Charles Howell III 45/1

J.B. Holmes 45/1

Brendan Steele 50/1

Byeonghun An 50/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Phil Mickelson 50/1

Shane Lowry 50/1

Zach Johnson 50/1

Austin Cook 55/1