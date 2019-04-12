2019 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Friday
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 2 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- It took a bit to kick into gear, but once the first round of the 2019 Masters got going, it most certainly delivered. The leaderboard is absolutely stacked after the first 18 holes with three major winners in the top five and one left-hand swinging individual making a run at his fourth green jacket. But rain and thunderstorms are in the cards Friday, which could affect the festivities.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau (-6) enter Friday with a one-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson (-5), though there are 20 golfers within four strokes of the leaders. Among that group are Dustin Johnson (-4), Jon Rahm (-3) and Tiger Woods (-2), each of whom have their reasons to be confident and focused with a green jacket on the line. Friday is also cut day, and Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth (+3) are both below that 50-man line after first-round action.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the 2019 Masters. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Inclement weather in store for Augusta
Rain and thunderstorms could decide who gets the green jacket on Sunday evening
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 2
The pairings and tee times for the second round at Augusta National have been released
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
How to watch Masters Live on Friday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit on Friday at the 2019 Masters
-
2019 Masters odds: Koepka new favorite
Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are the new leaders on the odds board
-
Mickelson catches fire, raises eyebrows
Lefty made seven birdies on the day at Augusta National, burning up the second nine in Round...