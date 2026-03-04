Scottie Scheffler looks to add to his win total with his second victory of the year when he competes at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. He enters as the favorite at +310 from FanDuel. Scheffler, 29, has 20 career wins on the PGA Tour and has been the world's top-ranked player since March 27, 2022. He won the American Express Desert Classic on Jan. 25, finishing four strokes ahead of Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam.

This year's Arnold Palmer Invitational gets underway at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday. The Signature Event with a $20 million purse, will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,466 yards. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200). Russell Henley is the defending tournament champion, winning the 2025 event by one stroke over Morikawa. Henley is +3300 this year in the PGA odds.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1).

Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 25-17-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

One of Kannon's 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions: He's completely fading Si Woo Kim, avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Kim began the 2026 season scorching hot but has since cooled a bit in his last two starts, both Signature Events, finishing 45th at Pebble Beach and 34th at Riviera," Kannon told SportsLine.. "He was third earlier this year in Phoenix but historically, has not been exceptional at a course that seems to show correlated success to Bay Hill. Here in Orlando, Kim has missed the cut three times and hasn't ever finished better than 19th. I'm just not sure this course is the best fit for his game. I will be staying away for now and will try to find an attractive matchup to possibly go against him." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising golfer going off at higher than 35-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.

Scottie Scheffler +310

Rory McIlroy +1000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Si Woo Kim +2700

Russell Henley +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Cameron Young +3500

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Harris English +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Justin Thomas +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Jordan Spieth +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Jason Day +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Ryan Fox +10000