Following an exciting week in Jackson, Mississippi, the PGA Tour heads international for its annual stop in the land of the rising sun. A total of 78 players -- 60 from the PGA Tour, nine from the Japan Golf Tour and nine exemptions -- will tee it up at Yokohama Country Club as the Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw redesign takes center stage and hosts the 2025 Baycurrent Classic for the first time in its existence.

Featuring holes from both the East and West Courses, Yokohama Country Club will give players plenty to think about off the tee as the par 71 is your standard, tree-lined golf course often found in Japan. That should be good news for a couple of players with ties to the country as U.S. Ryder Cup members Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa make the trip overseas.

The world No. 4 looks to keep the momentum rolling from his Ryder Cup performance at Bethpage Black where he compiled a 3-1-0 record for the red, white and blue. Striking the ball better by the week as he continues to search for his form from 2024 that won him a couple of major championships, Schauffele has a great opportunity to get off the schnied in the same country where he slipped on the gold medal two Olympics ago.

Japan has been kind to Schauffele and Morikawa. A winner of the Zozo Championship two years ago, Morikawa, a two-time major champion, looks to return to the winner's circle for the first time since. Experiencing a sluggish 2025 by his standards, the reliable right hander can flip the switch before the holidays with another massive performance in Japan.

Other Ryder Cup participants including Rasmus Højgaard as well as vice captains Alex Noren and Gary Woodland are slated to tee it up while Japan's own Hideki Matsuyama eyes another title in his native land. Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and recent French Open winner Michael Kim all make the voyage over for what should be a highly contested tournament amid the FedEx Cup Fall.

2025 Baycurrent Classic schedule

Dates: Oct. 9-12

Location: Yokohama Country Club — Yokohama, Japan

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,315

Purse: $8,000,000

2025 Baycurrent Classic field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele (10-1)

Collin Morikawa (16-1): It has not been the 2025 season that Morikawa has envisioned, but that can change over the course of 72 holes. Still the eighth ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings, Morikawa should relish the opportunity at hand given his acumen for tight, tree-lined golf courses. His play at the Ryder Cup remained uninspiring, but with a hefty diet of fairways and greens likely in his future, Morikawa can feast if the putter cooperates.

It has not been the 2025 season that Morikawa has envisioned, but that can change over the course of 72 holes. Still the eighth ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings, Morikawa should relish the opportunity at hand given his acumen for tight, tree-lined golf courses. His play at the Ryder Cup remained uninspiring, but with a hefty diet of fairways and greens likely in his future, Morikawa can feast if the putter cooperates. Hideki Matsuyama (18-1): A winner of this tournament back in 2021, Matsuyama will hope to channel that same energy this week as he searches for his first top 10 finish since the first week of the calendar year. Doubling as a win at the Sentry, Matsuyama's performance at Kapalua has yet to be replicated by the methodical right hander. His iron play looked the part en route to his T13 finish at the BMW PGA Championship, but his driver remains a bit of a mystery. He will need to solve that this week to give the local crowds something to cheer about.

A winner of this tournament back in 2021, Matsuyama will hope to channel that same energy this week as he searches for his first top 10 finish since the first week of the calendar year. Doubling as a win at the Sentry, Matsuyama's performance at Kapalua has yet to be replicated by the methodical right hander. His iron play looked the part en route to his T13 finish at the BMW PGA Championship, but his driver remains a bit of a mystery. He will need to solve that this week to give the local crowds something to cheer about. Chris Gotterup (20-1)

Alex Noren (20-1): One of the hottest players in the world at the moment, Noren comes into the Baycurrent Classic a winner in two of his last three tournaments. Emerging from a playoff at Wentworth for his second career BMW PGA Championship title, the Swede is brimming with confidence as his iron play has turned a corner to match the effectiveness he has always possessed on the greens.

One of the hottest players in the world at the moment, Noren comes into the Baycurrent Classic a winner in two of his last three tournaments. Emerging from a playoff at Wentworth for his second career BMW PGA Championship title, the Swede is brimming with confidence as his iron play has turned a corner to match the effectiveness he has always possessed on the greens. Rasmus Højgaard (22-1): While Luke Donald did not run him often at Bethpage Black, Højgaard is galloping with the best of them at the moment. The Dane took no time off following his Ryder Cup debut and rolled into the Sanderson Farms Championship in need of a quality outing for his status on the PGA Tour. Ask and you shall received as the big-hitting right hander cashed a T3 result to move up to No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings. He now has three podium finishes in his last five tournaments around the world.

While Luke Donald did not run him often at Bethpage Black, Højgaard is galloping with the best of them at the moment. The Dane took no time off following his Ryder Cup debut and rolled into the Sanderson Farms Championship in need of a quality outing for his status on the PGA Tour. Ask and you shall received as the big-hitting right hander cashed a T3 result to move up to No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings. He now has three podium finishes in his last five tournaments around the world. Kurt Kitayama (22-1)

Si Woo Kim (25-1)

Kevin Yu (28-1)

Min Woo Lee (30-1): The missed cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship put an end to a mini run of form for the electric Australian. Finishing T11 at the BMW PGA Championship, Lee followed it up with a contention run at the French Open where he ultimately settled for a T5 result. He has plenty to play for this week and the remainder of the year when accounting for the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup standings) where he stands at No. 57 and the year-end top 50 in the OWGR cutoff for major championship invitations where he currently sits as the world No. 43.

2025 Baycurrent Classic picks