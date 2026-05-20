After a dominant performance last year, Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second CJ Cup Byron Nelson in a row when he takes part in the 2026 event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He won last year's tournament by eight strokes over Erik van Rooyen. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,385-yard course. Scheffler enters as the +155 favorite.

Others near the top of the odds board include Si Woo Kim (+1500), Jordan Spieth (+1600) and Brooks Koepka (+2500). Before making any 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 43-36-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions: He's fading Scottie Scheffler at +155 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.

"Will Scheffler contend for the win this week in his title defense?" Kannon said. "Almost certainly but with the way he has been going, do I want to bet that he will win at such a short price? No, thank you. Scheffler was near dead last in the field last week, putting on the Bentgrass greens at Aronimink. You also have to figure that he'll regress off of last year's crazy, 31-under par performance here at Craig Ranch. As far as the putting, the PGA Championship was the third straight week for Scheffler that saw his work with the flatstick take a dip as it did also at The Masters and in his next start at Doral. With my belief that much of this week's event will be decided with the putter, again, making a play at this price is not where I want to go." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 80-1 who is "excellent on approach and around the greens." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, favorites

See PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +155

Si Woo Kim +1500

Jordan Spieth +1600

Brooks Koepka +2500

Ryo Hisatsune +3500

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Keith Mitchell +4500

Austin Eckroat +4500

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Michael Brennan +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Blades Brown +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Max Greyserman +7000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Jordan Smith +7000

Richard Hoey +7000

Matti Schmid +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Zecheng Dou +10000

John Parry +10000

William Mouw +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Kevin Roy +10000

Doug Ghim +10000