2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch, tee times for TPC Craig Ranch
The PGA Tour begins its annual swing through Texas at TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday
The PGA Tour season rolls on to Texas after a wild week at the PGA Championship saw Aaron Rai emerge as a surprising major winner.
The annual Texas two-step after the PGA Championship begins with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, where Scottie Scheffler leads the field as the heavy favorite to go back-to-back. Last year, Scheffler lapped the field to win by eight, finishing at an outrageous 31 under for the week to capture his first Byron Nelson win. After a disappointing week at the PGA that saw him go from first round co-leader to a T14 finish, he'll have plenty of motivation coming back to his home state of Texas.
Also in the field this week is fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth, who is still in search of his first win on the PGA Tour since 2022. Brooks Koepka is the other headliner, as he continues trying to claw his way up the rankings to earn a spot in one of the final two signature events of the season and reclaim his spot among the Tour's best.
Fireworks are a guarantee this week, and the task for everyone in the field will be taking it low. The winning score in each of the last seven years has been at least 23 under, as the players will get the green light all week after having to play extremely conservative golf at the PGA Championship.
Here's how you can watch Scheffler, Spieth, Koepka and the rest battle it out in McKinney, Texas.
2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson TV schedule
All times Eastern
Round 1 - Thursday
Round 1 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 - Friday
Round 2 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 - Saturday
Round 3 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 - Sunday
Round 4 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio