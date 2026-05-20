The PGA Tour season rolls on to Texas after a wild week at the PGA Championship saw Aaron Rai emerge as a surprising major winner.

The annual Texas two-step after the PGA Championship begins with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, where Scottie Scheffler leads the field as the heavy favorite to go back-to-back. Last year, Scheffler lapped the field to win by eight, finishing at an outrageous 31 under for the week to capture his first Byron Nelson win. After a disappointing week at the PGA that saw him go from first round co-leader to a T14 finish, he'll have plenty of motivation coming back to his home state of Texas.

Also in the field this week is fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth, who is still in search of his first win on the PGA Tour since 2022. Brooks Koepka is the other headliner, as he continues trying to claw his way up the rankings to earn a spot in one of the final two signature events of the season and reclaim his spot among the Tour's best.

Fireworks are a guarantee this week, and the task for everyone in the field will be taking it low. The winning score in each of the last seven years has been at least 23 under, as the players will get the green light all week after having to play extremely conservative golf at the PGA Championship.

2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson preview and predictions: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth star in hometown event Patrick McDonald

Here's how you can watch Scheffler, Spieth, Koepka and the rest battle it out in McKinney, Texas.

2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio