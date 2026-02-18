Genesis Invitational 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fades Tony Finau
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2026 PGA Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Collin Morikawa will look to win his second PGA event in a row after winning last week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Morikawa will compete at this week's Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He enters as one of the top contenders behind Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, as well as other veterans such as Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 Genesis Invitational odds from FanDuel at +300.
This Genesis Invitational 2026 has its first tee times at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Riviera Country Club. The tournament with a $20 million purse will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,383 yards. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1900), Tommy Fleetwood (+2000), Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) and Morikawa (+2500). Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, who is +4000 in this year's odds, is the defending tournament champion, winning the 2025 event by one stroke over Maverick McNealy.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1).
Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 22-14-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Top 2026 Genesis Invitational expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Genesis Invitational predictions: He's completely fading Tony Finau, avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.
"Even at triple-digits, it is not high enough on Finau who continues to struggle," Kannon told SportsLine. "In five starts this season, he has missed three cuts. Yes, he made it all the way to a playoff here in 2021, but 2026 has been a complete turn-around, in the wrong direction, for Finau. Torrey Pines has been arguably the course at which Finau has seen the most success in his career. He finished 11th there a few weeks back but if you must also realize, he ranked 51st in the field that week for SG: Around the Green.
"Last Week at Pebble Beach, Finau had a solid week, finishing 18th, but he ranked 76th in that field for SG: Off the Tee and 58th around the green. He was No. 1 at Pebble for SG: Putting and that is not a typical strength of his game. I suspect it will not carry over to this week. Finau will likely get his game figured out eventually but I don't expect it to get straightened out here at a golf course this difficult and against a field this stacked." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
2026 PGA Genesis Invitational odds, field
(odds from FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +1100
Xander Schauffele +1900
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Collin Morikawa +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2700
Russell Henley +3000
Si Woo Kim +3000
Cameron Young +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300
Jake Knapp +3300
Sam Burns +3500
Chris Gotterup +3500
Min Woo Lee +3500
Ludvig Åberg +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Sepp Straka +4000
Maverick McNealy +4000
Ben Griffin +4000
Harris English +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Rickie Fowler +4500
Jason Day +5000
J.J. Spaun +5000
Adam Scott +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Shane Lowry +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Pierceson Coody +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Taylor Pendrith +7500
Max Homa +7500
Nick Taylor +7500
Alex Noren +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Harry Hall +8000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Max Greyserman +10000