Collin Morikawa will look to win his second PGA event in a row after winning last week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Morikawa will compete at this week's Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He enters as one of the top contenders behind Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, as well as other veterans such as Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 Genesis Invitational odds from FanDuel at +300.

This Genesis Invitational 2026 has its first tee times at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Riviera Country Club. The tournament with a $20 million purse will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,383 yards. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1900), Tommy Fleetwood (+2000), Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) and Morikawa (+2500). Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, who is +4000 in this year's odds, is the defending tournament champion, winning the 2025 event by one stroke over Maverick McNealy.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1).

Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 22-14-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Top 2026 Genesis Invitational expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Genesis Invitational predictions: He's completely fading Tony Finau, avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Even at triple-digits, it is not high enough on Finau who continues to struggle," Kannon told SportsLine. "In five starts this season, he has missed three cuts. Yes, he made it all the way to a playoff here in 2021, but 2026 has been a complete turn-around, in the wrong direction, for Finau. Torrey Pines has been arguably the course at which Finau has seen the most success in his career. He finished 11th there a few weeks back but if you must also realize, he ranked 51st in the field that week for SG: Around the Green.

"Last Week at Pebble Beach, Finau had a solid week, finishing 18th, but he ranked 76th in that field for SG: Off the Tee and 58th around the green. He was No. 1 at Pebble for SG: Putting and that is not a typical strength of his game. I suspect it will not carry over to this week. Finau will likely get his game figured out eventually but I don't expect it to get straightened out here at a golf course this difficult and against a field this stacked." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 PGA Genesis Invitational picks

2026 PGA Genesis Invitational odds, field

(odds from FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1900

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Collin Morikawa +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Russell Henley +3000

Si Woo Kim +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Jake Knapp +3300

Sam Burns +3500

Chris Gotterup +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Ludvig Åberg +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Ben Griffin +4000

Harris English +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Rickie Fowler +4500

Jason Day +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Shane Lowry +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Pierceson Coody +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Max Homa +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Alex Noren +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Max Greyserman +10000