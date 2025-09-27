The 2025 Ryder Cup is appointment viewing, and the second day of the competition will be a whirlwind as Europe seeks to expand its 5.5 to 2.5 lead with the United States focused on cutting into its deficit and potentially turning the tide entirely. The Americans and Europeans will trot out the third waves of players from their respective rosters Saturday morning for foursomes with fourballs following in the afternoon.

While the U.S. is looking to win back the Ryder Cup after a disastrous loss two years ago, Europe is seeking to become the first road victors of the trophy since 2012. Given the way the latter's stars -- Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood -- have played thus far, Europe has flipped the odds in its favor; it is now seen as the most likely victor of the trophy.

In order for the Americans to get back into this event, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau will need to play much better. The U.S. stars combined to go 0-4-0 on Day 1, which is not a winning formula no matter how captain Keegan Bradley puts together his pairings.

Majors names litter both rosters with world Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick among those competing Saturday morning. While the fourth session of the event will not be announced until the third is completed, whichever side takes foursomes early in the day may swing the momentum of the entire Ryder Cup.

The 2025 Ryder Cup should be a barn-burner from start to finish with two more days of competition continuing at the pristine Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York. Go ahead and brush up on the Ryder Cup format along with the scoring and rules procedures, and take a gander at our 2025 Ryder Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you don't miss a single shot all day.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2025

All times Eastern

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 27

Session 1 (foursomes): 7:10 a.m. [Matchups]

Session 2 (fourballs): 12:25 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Streaming: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com