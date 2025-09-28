The 2025 Ryder Cup has been appointment viewing, even if the United States has struggled to live up to its end of the bargain. Entering Sunday singles trailing by seven points -- after Europe's Viktor Hovland withdrew from the competition due to a neck injury -- the U.S. will require a near-impossible comeback to hoist the trophy and prevent the Europeans from celebrating stateside for the first time since 2012.

Europe is not only seeking a second straight Ryder Cup victory, history is on the line for the visitors. Entering Day 3 with 12 points, Europe can set a record by claiming 7.5 points or more on Sunday. It also has the ability to eclipse the mythical 20-point team total, which has never been accomplished in event history.

The Americans, meanwhile, are looking to avoid further embarrassment. After losing by nine points to Europe two years ago in Rome, the United States must ensure a similar blowout does not ensue. If not, it could be the most lopsided showing by either side across consecutive Ryder Cups.

The signature matchup for Sunday singles puts the top two players in the world head to head as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy battle in the fourth pairing of the day. Scheffler became the first golfer in modern Ryder Cup to go 0-4-0 in the first four sessions, while McIlroy boosted his team with a 3-0-1 mark, serving as the second-leading point scorer in the field behind only Tommy Fleetwood.

The 2025 Ryder Cup should be a barn-burner for 12 more matches as the competition continues at the pristine Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York. Go ahead and brush up on the Ryder Cup format along with the scoring and rules procedures, and take a gander at our 2025 Ryder Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you don't miss a single shot all day.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2025

All times Eastern

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 28

Singles: 12:02 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

Streaming: 12-6 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com