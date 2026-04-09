AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters is officially underway now that the first three tee shots have been hit from the first hole. This 90th playing of "a tradition unlike any other" began as so many have preceding it, with the annual tradition of three luminary figures and former Masters champions serving as Honorary Starters.

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and two-time champion Tom Watson opened play early Thursday morning at a brisk Augusta National Golf Club just after the sun rose.

Nicklaus, 86, has been an Honorary Starter since 2010, while Player, 90, joined him in 2012. Watson, 76, was the most recent addition to the group in 2022, and he struck an opening tee shot for the fifth time Thursday morning.

After Player -- the first international Masters champion -- literally kicked the festivities into gear with his signature punt following a shot smacked rather straight down the first fairway, Nicklaus walked to the tee and once again let out a self-deprecating joke, explaining that he's too big time to tee up his own ball anymore; his caddie took care of that for him.

Unfortunately, Jack hooked his shot to the left, so he did what any true golfer would do: He yelled a (delayed) "Fore!" and then feigned bending down to pick up the tee, instead brushing it aside with a smile and hearty chuckle.

"I didn't kill anybody ... I barely didn't kill anybody," Nicklaus further joked as he exited the tee box.

Watson was the last to go, and after jokingly telling Nicklaus that the Golden Bear should have taken a practice swing first, the Missourian rocketed his ball smooth and straight into the fairway. Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley then announced the 90th Masters was officially underway as three legends of the game gave way to those hoping to join them at the Champions Dinner next year.

Be sure to watch as much action from Augusta National this week as you possibly can by checking out CBS Sports' comprehensive 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide along with a full slate of 2026 Masters tee times and pairings for Round 1.

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 9

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+