Where to watch 2026 Open Championship live: Round 1 TV coverage, channel and streaming guide for Thursday

The 2026 Open has arrived with 72 holes of pristine golf remaining at a common stop but one that has not been visited for a while by the R&A as the crowning of Champion Golfer of the Year returns to Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The action begins Thursday with the best golfers in the world convening and all seeking to be the one who lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday.

While only one will be lucky enough to carry the hardware, a stacked field of 156 golfers should offer an incredible run from start to finish. The 2026 Open champion, Scottie Scheffler, enters as the favorite once again, though the gap between him and Rory McIlroy has slimmed significantly on the Open odds board. While the American is aiming to defend his title and win his second event of the season, the Ulsterman is trying to capture his third major in the last two years at a tournament he holds in major esteem.

The story of the week may be the English golfers setting foot on the hallowed grounds of Birkdale in front of their adoring faithful. While the national team was unable to bring the World Cup back across the pond, the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are just a few names who offer England a legitimate chance to see one of their countrymen crowned Champion Golfer of the Year for the first time since 1992.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Open from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the Open on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 16

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network