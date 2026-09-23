The United States looks to continue a quarter-century of dominance this week as it takes on its International counterparts at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah No. 3 in Chicago. With the Americans hoisting 10 straight trophies at this event, and the International side not claiming a Presidents Cup since 1998, the oddsmakers believe it's highly unlikely there will be a change of course this week. Still, it will be incumbent upon the hosting U.S. side to ensure it does not get ahead of itself and assume victory simply because the numbers point in its direction.

The Americans boast two of the top three, three of the top five and eight of the top 11 players in the world on their team. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, leads the way and kicks off the festivities Thursday, teaming with Sam Burns, a close friend and fellow Texan. Scheffler has struggled markedly in team competitions -- both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup -- so many will be looking for him to set the tone and break out of his funk when not playing individually.

Justin Thomas (10-3-0), Xander Schauffele (10-4-0) and Patrick Cantlay (10-4-0) are the most successful Presidents Cup golfers on the American side, and they will largely be paired with younger, less experienced golfers as a means of bolstering play across the board for the United States.

Adam Scott again leads the International team playing his 12th Presidents Cup with an all-time record of 20-28-6. Only Si Woo Kim (6-5-0) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3-1-1) represent the International side as players with winning marks entering this competition, while Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, Ryo Hisatsune and Nico Echavarria are all competing for the first time.

No matter how it shakes out at Medinah No. 3, this Presidents Cup is going to be a whole lot of fun. International team competitions normally have rowdy crowds, and there's no reason to expect anything different this year in Chicago.

CBS Sports has taken an in-depth look at the biennial event. Check out the 2026 Presidents Cup teams, Patrick McDonald's look at storylines to follow in Chicago, a breakdown of the Presidents Cup format and rules, plus Presidents Cup predictions and expert picks from the CBS Sports staff.

Here's a look at the complete Presidents Cup schedule of events, along with viewing information so you can watch all the action from Thursday to Sunday.

2026 Presidents Cup TV schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 24

Round 1 (four-ball): 12:35 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 12:30-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: 12:30-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Friday, Sept. 25

Round 2 (foursomes): 2:05 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: 2-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Saturday, Sept. 26

Round 3 (four-ball): 8:02 a.m.

Round 4 (foursomes): 2:15 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 8-9 a.m. on Golf Channel | 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: 8 a.m. 9 a.m. on GolfChannel.com | 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 27

Round 5 (singles): 12:02 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: 12-6 p.m. on Peacock