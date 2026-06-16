U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau in best bets

The world's top golfer continues his quest for a career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 since March 27, 2022, takes aim at an elusive U.S. Open title when he tees off on Thursday, June 18, for the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Scheffler already has won two Masters Tournaments (2022, 2024), one PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). He is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The tournament will be played on the par-70, 7,440-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and the duo of Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele at +2000. Last year's winner, J.J. Spaun, is at +5500. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-39-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau at +3300 avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets. DeChambeau has 16 career wins, including nine on the PGA Tour, five in LIV Golf, three on the European Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two U.S. Open championships, winning in 2020 and 2024.

"DeChambeau is 0-2 in cuts made at major championships so far this season and The Open Championship has never been his best fit with missed cuts at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and at Royal Troon in 2024," Kannon said. "He finished 33rd at Royal St. George's in 2021. On top of this, there is the LIV situation and its uncertainty. There is now speculation that DeChambeau may be strategizing for a return to the PGA Tour. All of it adds up to poor form, poor course fit, and distractions. I won't be playing him to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and I may end up betting DeChambeau to miss the cut on Long Island next week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include an overlooked longshot whose "pricing for him to win is very reasonable." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +3300

Brooks Koepka +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Patrick Reed +4500

Viktor Hovland +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Justin Rose +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Jordan Spieth +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Aaron Rai +8000

Harris English +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Bud Cauley +8000

Jake Knapp +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

David Puig +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Alex Noren +10000