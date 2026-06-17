2026 U.S. Open predictions, picks: One of these nine players will likely win at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, NY -- If the PGA Championship taught us anything, it is that even amid an era of professional golf catered towards the world's best, any player can be the world's best on any given week. At Aronimink Golf Club, it was Aaron Rai who played his way into the winner's circle at the second major championship of the season by teeing it up in an alternate field event across from a signature event the week prior.

This week at Shinnecock Hills, it could be someone similar as the U.S. Open has had a way of crowning champions who were perhaps on the second or third page of potential contenders. Last season, it was J.J. Spaun who shocked the world with a birdie to remember on the 72nd hole at Oakmont Country Club. Two years earlier, Wyndham Clark fended off fan favorites in Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler at Los Angeles Country Club amid a week of record scoring.

It is true, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is likely to threaten the career grand slam on Sunday -- a day that triples as the final round of the championship, Father's Day and Scheffler's 30th birthday. McIlroy has done everything but win a U.S. Open since his last trip to Shinnecock Hills in 2018. Schauffele has never finished outside the top 15 in the U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick has the most wins this season.

The big names one should expect to be there in the final round should be present, but there are surprises every single year, and at the U.S. Open, those surprises have had a knack of bettering both expectations and the rest of the field.

Check out the nine golfers who we believe could be the last man standing come Sunday at Shinnecock Hills.

2026 U.S. Open predictions, favorites to win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook



Scottie Scheffler Sentiment around the world No. 1 is down due to his lack of wins relative to his torrid pace and some frustrations aired on the golf course. But get this: Scheffler ranks inside the top 10 in this field in each tee to green metric and inside the top 20 in terms of strokes gained putting and driving accuracy over the last three months. The four-time major champion simply does not have a weakness. He contends in every tournament and has an underrated U.S. Open record with four top 10s in his last five outings. Odds: 6-1 2 Rory McIlroy It's not only about picking off certain golf tournaments these days for McIlroy but also about picking off certain golf tournaments at certain golf courses. Shinnecock Hills is one of those U.S. Open venues that is a résumé builder, and McIlroy knows this. He has evolved into a five-tool player with an affinity for firm, fast U.S. Open conditions, as evidenced by his record ever since missing the cut in 2018. The driver has been a little wayward in 2026, but if that tightens, he'll be right in this championship. Odds: 12-1 3 Jon Rahm The only other player alongside Scheffler to rank inside the top 15 in each tee-to-green metric the last three months, Rahm looks ready for another major run. The Spaniard played brilliant golf in Philadelphia only to be run down by Rai in the final moments of the PGA Championship. That experience should add fuel to the fire and give him the confidence that he can play himself into the mix in a topsy-turvy major championship. Odds: 15-1 4 Xander Schauffele The 2026 season has been one defined by Schauffele's floor performances, as the two-time major champion has yet to piece his game together for an entire tournament. The keyword there is yet. As mentioned above, Schauffele's name has found a home on the first and second pages of the U.S. Open leaderboards, as certain parts of his game have a way of picking up the slack when others are lacking. He is one of three players to finish inside the top 10 at both the Masters and PGA Championship. Odds: 20-1 5 Matt Fitzpatrick The 2022 champion has yet to contend in a major this season, but his runner-up result at last week's Canadian Open suggests that will come to an end this weekend. Fitzpatrick's chipping and pitching have reached new heights to complement an increasingly savvy iron game. The Englishman has not driven it great the last month, but the wider fairways could help even if they are running a mile a minute. Odds: 20-1 6 Tommy Fleetwood There have been a number of 63s at Shinnecock Hills, but only one in the U.S. Open, with that coming courtesy of Fleetwood in the final round of the 2018 tournament. Missing a putt for 62, the Englishman nearly chased down Brooks Koepka and makes his return this week in as good form as ever. Fleetwood earned himself late tee times at the Memorial and Canadian Open in the lead-up to this event, allowing himself to understand where his body and habits are in the heat of weekend contention. That is valuable for a man whose game stacks up with the best of them, even if the number of wins does not. Odds: 20-1 7 Russell Henley The reputation around recent U.S. Opens is that players need to be long in order to win, and that could not be further from the truth. Henely was the first-round leader in 2018 and is among the most well-rounded players in the world, even without the pop of his peers. A recent winner at Colonial Country Club, Henley has become more comfortable by the year in these majors. He had his chances on the second nine at Augusta National and quietly has four top-15 finishes in his last five U.S. Opens. Odds: 35-1 8 Patrick Reed Reed's diet heading into the summer has consisted of two dishes -- the Masters and the PGA Championship. He finished inside the top 15 in both of them and was in with a chance at this championship in 2018 before a bogey on the par-3 11th in his final round. Reed has the short game, the hands, the touch and a surprisingly much improved driver all in the bag. The 15th club will be tested this week, favoring a grinder like Reed. Odds: 45-1 9 Harris English Let's take a chance on an outsider who thrives in difficult conditions and possesses a sneaky good U.S. Open record. English has three top 10s in his last six U.S. Opens and is close to piecing his whole game together. He has managed to get by without his best ball-striking so far this season, but once the iron play turns, so will his fortunes. English has one of the best short games in the world, and if Retief Goosen's performance in 2004 is any indication, putting will play a massive role in any area where English thrives. Odds: 80-1

Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.