WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds 2018: Picks from same model that predicted Tiger Woods' run

The PGA Tour is heading to Austin, Texas, this week for the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Rory McIlroy is the Vegas favorite at 15/2, followed closely by last year's Match Play champion, Dustin Johnson, at 8/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Tiger Woods at the Valspar Championship two weeks ago. Despite being a 25/1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Woods shot 70 or better all four days and finished tied for second place. Last week, Woods continued his impressive play with a fifth-place finish at Bay Hill. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the field for the 2018 WGC-Match Play is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the WGC-Match Play this week: Tommy Fleetwood, a 33/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is coming off a disappointing performance at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational that saw him finish outside the top 25 for just the second time this year. However, he has been hot this season with a top-five finish at the Honda Classic and a third-place finish at the Hero World Challenge -- an unofficial PGA Tour event.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, who has four consecutive top-10 finishes, doesn't sniff the top 12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 25/1 or longer will make a deep run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Rory McIlroy 15/2

Dustin Johnson 8/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Jason Day 14/1

Jon Rahm 14/1

Jordan Spieth 14/1

Phil Mickelson 22/1

Paul Casey 25/1

Sergio Garcia 25/1

Patrick Reed 30/1

Alexander Noren 33/1

Hideki Matsuyama 33/1

Tommy Fleetwood 33/1

Tyrrell Hatton 35/1

Bubba Watson 45/1