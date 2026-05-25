Cubs vs. Pirates prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, May 25 by proven model

The Chicago Cubs, losers of eight straight, aim to turn around their fortunes during a Memorial Day matinee, as Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs take on Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a four-game series. The Cubs (29-24) are in nightmare mode, mired in an eight-game losing streak after getting swept in six straight at Wrigley to the Brewers and Astros. Pittsburgh (27-26) returns home after a 3-3 road trip to St. Louis and Toronto. Ben Brown (1-2, 2.09 ERA) goes for the Cubs, while the Pirates counter with Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3, 3.96).

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Chicago is a slight -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) while Pittsburgh is at -104 in the latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Pirates vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the Cubs vs. Pirates predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 of the MLB season on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Pirates money line Cubs -112, Pirates -104 Cubs vs. Pirates over/under 8 runs Cubs vs. Pirates run line Cubs -1.5 (+155) Cubs vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Cubs vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cubs vs. Pirates predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pirates vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Under had hit in four straight Cubs games before their 8-5 loss on Sunday to the Astros. But the Over is healthy 10-5 (66.7%) for Pirates home games when the line is 8 or 8.5. The Over hit twice in a three-game series between these sides earlier this season.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Cubs' Bregman, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Pirates, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Lowe, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. The model projects 9.2 combined runs as the Over hits in 54% of simulations. Get the Cubs vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pirates vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Pirates vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.