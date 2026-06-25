Royals vs. Rays prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, June 25, by proven model

The Tampa Bay Rays look to earn a split in their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals when they meet in the final game of the set on Thursday afternoon. Tampa Bay earned a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. The Royals (34-47), who are fifth in the American League Central, are 15-25 on the road this season. The Rays (44-33), who are second in the AL East, are 27-12 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Rays lead the all-time series 106-96, including wins in four of the past six meetings. Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the money line (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Royals odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Royals vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Royals vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 13 of the MLB season on a sizzling 22-10 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Royals vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Rays money line Royals +118, Rays -140 Royals vs. Rays over/under 8.5 runs Royals vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+157) Royals vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Royals vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Royals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Royals vs. Rays, the model is going Under 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in six of the last nine Tampa Bay games. The Under is 2-1 in the last three games in which Ian Seymour starts for the Rays.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone. The Rays, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.3 total runs as the Under clears in the 55% of simulations. Get the Royals vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Royals vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Royals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Royals vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.