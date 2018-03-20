2018 MLB win projections: Odds Yankees finish under 94.5 wins

The New York Yankees were one of the most surprising teams in baseball last season. And after a busy offseason that included a change at manager and the acquisition of one of the game's biggest stars, the newest iteration of the Bronx Bombers is ready to take aim at 2018.

Oddsmakers list New York at 6/1 to win the World Series, while the over-under for total wins is set at 94.5.

Before you make a pick on the Yankees' 2018 campaign, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

Now, the model has simulated every game, every at-bat and every possible stat for the Yankees in 2018 and came up with some surprising results.

It is projecting 93 wins in the regular season for the Yankees, a two-win improvement over the 2017 season, but still 1.5 games short of what oddsmakers are expecting.

The Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins.

That acquisition gives New York an unfathomable amount of power in the middle of the lineup as the Yankees can now pair Stanton, who led the major leagues with 59 home runs last year, with Aaron Judge, who went for 52.

But after a surprising run in 2017 that left New York within a game of making the World Series, the Yankees won't sneak up on anybody this year. Starting pitching also remains a question after New York failed in its offseason bid to bring in another top-tier arm.

And the Yankees still must contend with a formidable AL East that includes loaded rosters in Boston and Toronto. The model likes New York's chances of making the postseason, saying it does so in 81.2 percent of simulations, but winning the division remains an uphill battle -- New York only has a 40.5 percent chance.

The Yankees are certainly on the short list of viable World Series contenders, according to Vegas. Their 6/1 odds give them an implied probability of 14.3 percent of winning it all. But the model doesn't like that value. It only has New York winning the World Series in 7.8 percent of simulations, meaning you should steer completely clear of that bet.

So what MLB teams should you back in 2018? And which teams has a projected win total that is off by over five games? Visit SportsLine to get projected win totals for every single MLB squad in 2018, all from a proven model that has simulated the MLB season 10,000 times.