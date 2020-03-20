2020 MLB divisional odds, AL East predictions, best bets: Advanced computer model fading Rays

With the Red Sox vs. Yankees rivalry and exciting young teams full of talent like the Rays and Blue Jays, the AL East should be one of the most entertaining divisions in baseball when the 2020 season begins. After winning 103 games last season to capture the division title, the Yankees added former Astros flamethrower Gerrit Cole to their rotation this offseason, but they've also lost Luis Severino to Tommy John surgery. So can the Yankees live up to expectations as heavy -475 favorites in the latest 2020 AL East odds?

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are dealing with a loss of their own after trading Mookie Betts over fears that they wouldn't be able to sign him to a long-term contract. They're at +1400 in the latest 2020 MLB odds to win the division, with the Rays at +350, the Blue Jays at +10,000 and the Orioles at +100,000. Before you make your 2020 MLB divisional picks, be sure to check out the 2020 AL East predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets.

The model says the Tampa Bay Rays are overvalued at +350 in the latest 2020 AL East odds and win the division in just 19.2 percent of simulations. The Rays won 96 games last season to make the MLB Playoffs as a wild card, but they taxed their bullpen heavily to do it.

Tampa Bay had relief pitchers throw on no rest 143 times in 2020, the most of any team in baseball. Any injury to Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow or Charlie Morton could force them into a similar position in 2020 and it's fair to wonder if the bullpen will hold up to another year of that sort of usage.

Meanwhile, there are a few glaring holes in Tampa Bay's lineup. They don't have very much power at the corner infield slots with Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi, while a .377 BABIP last season from Brandon Lowe's means his productivity could be subject to serious regression. Tampa Bay gets as much bang for its buck as any team, but the value isn't there at +350 to win the AL East.

The model also generated a definitive 2020 AL East best bet with a win probability that dramatically exceeds this team's implied odds.

Which team is the best value in 2020 AL East futures? And what does the model say about the 2020 MLB divisional odds of every team in the AL East?

2020 AL East odds

Yankees -475

Rays +350

Red Sox +1,400

Blue Jays +10,000

Orioles +100,000