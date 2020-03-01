2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 78.5 for Rangers

The Minnesota Twins had the second-best year in franchise history in 2019, but they aren't likely to duplicate it despite making several strong additions. The Twins recorded 101 victories last year, one shy of the franchise record set in 1965, but faced the arch-nemesis New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and were swept, marking the sixth time in their last seven postseason appearances they were eliminated by the Bronx Bombers.

The Twins added former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to an already potent lineup and brought in veteran right-handers Kenta Maeda and Homer Bailey to improve a starting rotation that was in need of an upgrade. But how will they fare beating a projected 91.5 victories, one of the larger 2020 MLB win totals set by Vegas? And which MLB picks on season-long win totals should you target? Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

The model's top picks for 2020 MLB win totals

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers miscalculated when releasing 78.5 wins for Texas. The model strongly recommends going under, as it has the Rangers winning 70.9 games.

Texas' 78-84 record last year was an improvement of 11 games from 2018 even though its pitching staff struggled. The Rangers were 12th in the AL in opponent batting average (.269) and 11th in ERA (5.06) while serving up the sixth-most home runs (241) and issuing the third-most walks (583).

The addition of two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will help improve those numbers if the veteran remains healthy after being limited to seven starts with Cleveland last year due to injuries. Kyle Gibson also may be a factor in the Rangers' rotation after tying his career-high of 13 wins last season with the Twins. Still, the model recommends going under, even though 78.5 victories is on the lower end of the MLB win totals 2020.

How to make MLB picks on 2020 win totals

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 baseball win totals? What is the model's stunning forecast for Houston? And how many wins will every single MLB team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an uncanny computer model that crushed its MLB win total picks last year.