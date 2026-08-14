2028 MLB All-Star Game: San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park to host Midsummer Classic for first time since 2007

The San Francisco Giants and Oracle Park will host the 2028 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced on Friday.

"With its passionate fanbase, world-class ballpark, and rich baseball history, San Francisco will be an outstanding host for All-Star Week, which culminates in one of Major League Baseball's best traditions, the Midsummer Classic," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released by the league. "We look forward to bringing the excitement of All-Star Week and the celebration of baseball to the Bay Area."

"The San Francisco Giants are incredibly honored to host the 2028 MLB All-Star Game at Oracle Park," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in that same announcement. "We're thrilled to welcome the baseball world to San Francisco and showcase our city, our organization, and our incredible fans. We're grateful to Major League Baseball for this opportunity and look forward to creating an unforgettable All-Star experience for fans from San Francisco and around the world."

This will be the fourth time that the Giants have hosted the All-Star Game since their 1958 move from New York to San Francisco. The Giants previously hosted the Midsummer Classic in San Francisco at Candlestick Park in 1961 and 1984 and at their current venue, then known as AT&T Park, in 2007.

The selection means that the Giants and Oracle Park in 2028 will also host related All-Star events like the Home Run Derby and Futures Game. At the same time, MLB and players are trying to agree to terms on participation in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will take place soon after the All-Star Game.

Holding the All-Star Game on the West Coast and just a short flight from Los Angeles will make that easier from a logistical standpoint. Based on the Olympic calendar, Tuesday, July 11, 2028, seems to be the likely date for the All-Star Game, although that has yet to be finalized.

The Chicago Cubs will host the All-Star Game in Wrigley Field in 2027, and the 2029 host has yet to be determined.