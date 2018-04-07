As injuries continue to mount, Yankees forced to dig deep into their farm system

On paper, the New York Yankees were one of the best and deepest teams in baseball coming into the 2018 season. They went to Game 7 of the ALCS last year, adding reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton over the winter, and boast one of the game's top farm systems. A stacked MLB roster and a great farm system are a wonderful combination.

It's no surprise then that SportsLine projects the Yankees to win 94-plus games in 2018, and that all five MLB scribes here are CBS Sports see the Bronx Bombers qualifying for the postseason. For what it's worth, the projection systems at FanGraphs have the Yankees winning 94 games as well. Very good team projects to be very good. News at 11.

One week and one day into the new season, the Yankees are 4-4 after dropping a 14-inning heartbreaker to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night (BAL 7, NYY 3). Starting 4-4 is no big deal. The Yankees started 4-4 last year. The Houston Astros started 4-4 last year too. Every team will go 4-4 during a random eight-game stretch each season. The Yankees happened to do it right out of the gate this year.

The 4-4 record isn't the problem. The problem is the mounting injuries. The Yankees had four players (CC Sabathia, Brandon Drury, Tyler Wade, Gary Sanchez) leave Friday's game with some kind of physical issue, plus another (Aroldis Chapman) who needed a visit from the trainer.

Saturday morning, the Yankees placed both Sabathia (right hip strain) and Drury (severe migraines) on the 10-day DL. Wade and Sanchez are day-to-day for the time being and Chapman is supposedly a-okay after the trainer visit.

Sabathia and Drury are already the seventh and eighth players the Yankees have placed on the disabled list so far this season. They have a full outfield on the shelf. Here's a list of the walking wounded:

1B Greg Bird: Ankle surgery, out several weeks.

Ankle surgery, out several weeks. 3B Brandon Drury: Severe migraines, placed on the disabled list Saturday.

Severe migraines, placed on the disabled list Saturday. OF Aaron Hicks: Intercostal strain, expected to return early next week.

Intercostal strain, expected to return early next week. OF Jacoby Ellsbury: Oblique strain and hip issue. Saw a specialist Friday. No timetable for his return.

Oblique strain and hip issue. Saw a specialist Friday. No timetable for his return. OF Clint Frazier: Concussion, expected to start a minor league rehab assignment soon.

Concussion, expected to start a minor league rehab assignment soon. OF Billy McKinney: Shoulder strain, out several weeks.

Shoulder strain, out several weeks. LHP CC Sabathia: Right hip strain, placed on the disabled list Saturday.

Ellsbury got hurt and Frazier would've taken his spot on the Opening Day roster had he not crashed into the outfield wall making a catch during spring training. Hicks got hurt and McKinney replaced him, then McKinney got hurt. The Yankees are without their starting first baseman, starting third baseman, No. 3 starter, starting center fielder, backup center fielder, and two backup outfielders.

As a result of all those injuries, the Yankees will use a starting lineup Saturday that looks fit for a Grapefruit League game, not a regular season game for a team with World Series aspirations.

Our lineup for today's third game with the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. First pitch 1:05 pm on @YESNetwork and @WFAN660. pic.twitter.com/5nYSxFiF2F — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 7, 2018

You could do a heck of a lot worse than starting a lineup with Stanton, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, and Didi Gregorius. Those 5-9 spots though? Good gravy. Miguel Andujar is a bona fide top-100 prospect. Everyone else in the 5-9 range is a journeyman or reserve big-leaguer. That's how thinned out the roster is eight games into the year.

The good news: Most of the injuries are not serious long-term concerns. Bird had his second ankle surgery in as many years, and it's unclear what's going on with Ellsbury's hip at the moment. Those are ongoing concerns. The other injuries are relatively minor -- Frazier has been cleared to return to game action, so he's presumably past the worst part of the concussion -- and not something that will sideline these players for months. The Yankees can expect them back reasonably soon.

The bad news: The Yankees have mostly exhausted their depth already, meaning guys like Frazier and McKinney and Andujar. It's nice to have high-end youngsters like them in reserve, but no team wants to use them all at once, and of course no team wants those guys to end up on the disabled list as well. The regulars are hurt and now their replacements are getting hurt too. That's how someone like Jace Peterson ends up hitting seventh nine games into the season.

By all accounts, the Yankees came into the 2018 season as one of the best teams in baseball, and there are still plenty of games remaining for them to climb to the top of the standings. Early on though, they're facing a lot of injuries, the type of injuries that have sabotaged many contending teams in the past. They've already dipped deep into their depth, and on Friday night, the Yankees were hit by another wave of injuries.