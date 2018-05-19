Blue Jays vs. Athletics odds, May 19: Advanced computer model on 8-2 run locks in MLB picks

The surging Oakland Athletics will look to keep their strong run going Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET) when they meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the third of their four-game series.

Rising Oakland ace Sean Manaea is scheduled to take the hill for Oakland, opposed by Sam Gaviglio of Toronto.

The Athletics are -110 sportsbook favorites (bet $110 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at 9.5.

Before you pick this contest, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and analyzes all key elements of the game to produce winning results for SportsLine.

The model heads into the weekend on an 8-2 run with its MLB money-line selections. It has crunched the numbers for this matchup and generated a money-line pick that should hit nearly 60 percent of the time.

Oakland arrived in Toronto after taking two of three games from high-powered Boston at Fenway Park. Its solid pitching played a role, but a surging lineup also generated 15 runs in the series.

The A's kept their hot bats going in Thursday's 10-5 win over Toronto in the series opener. Matt Olson tagged a three-run homer, while Matt Chapman and Khris Davis added two-run shots. Starter Andrew Triggs left early because of an injury, but three relievers combined to hold the Blue Jays to one run over the final five innings.

Manaea (5-4, 2.35 ERA) has emerged as the rising star of the rotation, largely because of two performances against the Red Sox. He threw a no-hitter against them April 10 in Oakland while striking out 10.

The left-hander also won the rematch Monday in Boston, allowing three earned runs in six innings as the A's prevailed 6-5.

Gaviglio (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will make his first start of the season Saturday for Toronto. He picked up a win May 11 with three scoreless innings against the Red Sox.

Toronto has been felled by an offense that generated three or fewer runs in all seven losses of a 3-7 slump before Oakland arrived at Rogers Centre.

Will Manaea throw another gem to lead the Athletics to a victory, or will the Blue Jays get their offense going and prevail?... Visit SportsLine now to get the money-line selection for Athletics-Blue Jays on Saturday from a computer model that is hitting 80 percent of its recent MLB picks.