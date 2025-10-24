When the World Series begins Friday night, Bo Bichette will be an active player for the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette, who has not played since suffering a knee injury in a collision at home plate on Sept. 6, is on Toronto's World Series roster, the team announced Friday morning. Outfielder Joey Loperfido was taken off the roster in a corresponding move.

"Continuing to make progress," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday about Bichette's rehab work. "He's going to do that again today, hit live (batting practice). He's taking ground balls, running. He's going to do more of the same today. So you guys will see him out there. He's feeling good, which is nice. Still a few more boxes to check."

Bichette worked out at his usual shortstop position and also second base earlier this week. He has never played second in the big leagues and last played the position in Triple-A in 2019, and that was only one game. If the knee injury limited Bichette's range in the field, second base would be more logical spot to stash him. He would be a liability at short.

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

The Blue Jays could also put Bichette at DH, though that would mean moving George Springer to the outfield, and he's dealing with his own knee issue. Springer last played the field on Sept. 24 and played more games at DH (82) than in the field (54) this year. That said, the Blue Jays will do what they have to do to get Bichette in the lineup.

"We'll see," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday about Bichette's World Series role. "We're kind of coming right down to the wire with it. I could see (shortstop, second base, or DH) happening, to be honest with you. Just kind of have to talk to him after the workout today, see how comfortable he felt doing everything and make the best decision."

Bichette, 27, hit .311/.357/.483 with 44 doubles and 18 home runs in 139 games this year. At the time of his injury, he was on pace to lead the American League in hits for the third time in the last five years. Bichette and the Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers when the World Series begins Friday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.