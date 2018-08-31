Brewers reportedly exploring several trade options, including Curtis Granderson and pitching

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking into acquiring Curtis Granderson from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Brewers active on a number of fronts. Exploring, among other things, a left-handed hitter off the bench. #BlueJays’ Granderson one possibility. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2018

The three-time All-Star is batting .243 this season, with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 21 doubles. If Granderson is traded to the Brewers, it will be the sixth team of his 15-year long career.

Milwaukee is also reportedly looking for pitching as their rotation has been struggling as of recent, and with Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson both still out, the Brewers are hoping to get some help on the mound.

To the #Brewers fans howling in my mentions: “A number of fronts” includes pitching… https://t.co/TWfWA1wF2U — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2018

For the month of August, Milwaukee has the third-worst ERA (5.50), only ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays (5.66) and Baltimore Orioles (6.29).

Back in July, there were rumors about the Brewers reaching out to try and acquire starters (Kyle Gibson, Zack Wheeler, Chris Archer, Matt Harvey and Kevin Gausman), but nothing came to fruition.

After winning two straight games in extra innings, the Brewers (75-60) are currently third in the NL Central, but hold the second wild-card spot by two games over the Rockies.