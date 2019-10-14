Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Live NLCS Game 3 updates, highlights, full coverage

The Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Monday night. The Nats lead the best-of-seven series by a count of two games to none, so this one borders on must-win status for the Cardinals. Fortunately for the Cards, they're starting young ace Jack Flaherty, who's coming off an excellent start against the Braves in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS.

Flaherty's been on a tremendous roll since early July. Across the way, right-hander Stephen Strasburg starts for Washington. He's enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, so runs could be hard to come by in Game 3. Speaking of which, the Cardinals managed to score only one run through the first two games of the series. Also of note is that the Nats went 50-31 at home during the regular season and are 2-1 at home during the playoffs.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 14 | Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: STL: +120 | WAS: -130 | O/U: 6 1/2

Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Stephen Strasburg

