Chasing down a triple doesn't stop Mookie Betts from finishing his in-game TV interview

During the final day of spring training on Tuesday, a triple off the bat of Cubs' third baseman Kris Bryant was exponentially more fun than it otherwise would have been. Why? Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was in the middle of an in-game interview while he was playing. His reaction was perfect.

"I ain't getting this one, boys."

Yes! Love it so much. In fact, gimme more of this. More in the spring, more at the All-Star Game and, yes, more in the regular season.

Gasp.

Oh boy. The traditionalists are angry now, huh? The player is supposed to be concentrating on the game and not doing an interview while he's playing, they scream.

You know what, though? Outfielders can still do everything they need to do in between plays while talking. Sometimes they even have conversations with each other out there, though that mostly happens at lower levels when the stadiums aren't as huge and it's easier to hear each other. You even saw in the above clip, Betts was talking while he moved into his "ready" stance and then broke right when Bryant hit the ball. He didn't lose a step. No harm was caused at all.

Something was different, though. We heard a genuine reaction that was genuinely funny.

As Major League Baseball looks to keep up with the changing face of the entertainment industry, commissioner Rob Manfred has mostly focused on pace of play. That alone isn't going to keep baseball popular as we move deeper into the 21st century. Something like putting all the outfielders on mics and checking in with them through different points in the game seems like a good way to pump up the entertainment factor on broadcasts for casual fans.

Die-hard fans like us aren't going anywhere. We'll watch no matter what. Bringing in casual fans is a way to keep the product as healthy as possible. Something like the Betts interview and his reaction seems like a fun way to make the broadcast more fun for people who might kind of like baseball but not necessarily watch regularly.