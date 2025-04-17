The Arizona Diamondbacks look for the series sweep when they battle the Miami Marlins in a National League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Arizona earned a 10-4 win on Tuesday and followed it up with a 6-2 victory on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks (11-7), who have won four in a row, are 5-3 on the road this season. The Marlins (8-9), who have lost five of eight, are 6-6 on their home field.

First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Diamondbacks have won six of the past seven meetings with the Marlins. Arizona is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2025 MLB season on an 8-3 run on MLB money-line betting picks (+340). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins money line: Arizona -162, Miami +136 at DraftKings

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins over-under: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins run line: Arizona -1.5 (+105)

AZ: The under is 4-1-2 in the past seven Diamondbacks games

MIA: The over is 5-1 in the past six Marlins games

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Diamondbacks can cover

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.86 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Arizona. In a 7-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing six hits, three runs – two earned – with two walks and three strikeouts. In a 4-3 loss at Washington on April 5, he pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs and one walk, while striking out 12.

Designated hitter/outfielder Pavin Smith has been red hot with multiple hits in three of the past six games. He was 2-for-4 with a homer in Wednesday's win over the Marlins. He was 2-for-4 with a walk in the series opener. In 17 games this season, Smith is hitting .386 with six doubles, two homers and five RBI. In 20 career games against Miami, he is batting .288 with three homers and 11 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can cover

Miami will send right-hander Edward Cabrera (0-0, 3.18 ERA) to the mound. He received a no-decision in a 7-4 loss to Washington on Friday. In 5.2 innings pitched, he allowed four hits, two runs, three walks and five strikeouts. In two career starts against Arizona, he is 0-1. He was 4-8 a year ago with a 4.95 ERA.

Shortstop Xavier Edwards is 4-for-9 with an RBI in the two-game series. He was 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in a 7-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. In 17 games this season, he is batting .328 with three doubles and six RBI. The third-year veteran has hit Arizona well in his short career, batting .316 against the Diamondbacks with one double, one triple and five RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.5 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Marlins, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.