Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 1 lineups: Brewers going with Hernan Perez at second base
Perez gets the nod while Travis Shaw and Jonathan Schoop come off the bench
MILWAUKEE -- Friday night brings us Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series. For the first time in playoff history, the matchup is the Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers. The first pitch is set for 8:09 p.m. ET.
Here's how to watch the game and here's my series preview. You can watch the game by streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).
Now, let's take a look at the starting lineups.
Visiting Dodgers (3-1)
- Chris Taylor, LF
- Justin Turner, 3B
- David Freese, 1B
- Manny Machado, SS
- Matt Kemp, RF
- Enrique Hernandez, 2B
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Yasmani Grandal, C
- Clayton Kershaw, LHP
Just as we saw with the Dodgers against a lefty in Game 3 of the NLDS, Dave Roberts is putting in Freese for Max Muncy and Taylor in for Joc Pederson in platoon situations. He's also going with Kemp over Yasiel Puig. Expect Muncy to pinch hit for Freese the second there's a righty on the mound, and seeing Pederson and Puig come in wouldn't be surprising either.
Small sample thing to watch: Kemp is 8 for 24 with a double and two homers in his career off Gio Gonzalez.
Kershaw is, of course, coming off perhaps his best ever postseason outing, where he was brilliant through eight scoreless innings and wanted to finish the job.
Home Brewers (3-0)
- Lorenzo Cain, CF
- Christian Yelich, RF
- Ryan Braun, LF
- Jesus Aguilar, 1B
- Hernan Perez, 2B
- Mike Moustakas, 3B
- Manny Pina, C
- Orlando Arcia, SS
- Gio Gonzalez, LHP
What jumps out here is Perez at second base. He is right handed while Travis Shaw hits left. In a matchup against Kershaw, that's gotta be what Brewers manager Craig Counsell is looking at. Jonathan Schoop might have been a consideration as well, but he was terrible down the stretch. Perez shouldn't really be in the five-hole (he had an 80 OPS+ in the regular season), but Counsell is obviously planning on having Shaw in that spot in crunch time.
Small sample thing to watch: Yelich is 9 for 17 with a double and two homers off Kershaw in his career.
