The Seattle Mariners have landed the best power hitter on the market at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Seattle has agreed to a deal to acquire third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced Thursday. First baseman Tyler Locklear and minor-league pitchers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos make up the package heading back to Arizona. For Suárez, the deal marks a return to Seattle, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Suárez, 34, has already clubbed 30-plus home runs for the fourth time in the last five years and the fifth time in the last seven years, and one of the two times he didn't was the 60-game pandemic season in 2020. He's on pace for well over 50 homers (36 and counting), albeit with an elevated home run-to-fly ball rate that might course correct to his career average down the stretch.

Regardless, Suárez with a career-average home run rate is a very good player and a significant upgrade at third base for the Mariners. His defense is adequate these days -- he's definitely a bat-first player -- but he has game-changing power and has been known as an excellent clubhouse presence. Suárez has long been praised for being a great teammate who takes young players under his wing.

The D-backs moved Suárez despite hanging around the margins of the postseason race because he will be a free agent after the season, and because they couldn't pass up the chance to add young talent to the organization. The D-backs have already traded away Josh Naylor (also to the Mariners), and other rentals like Jalen Beeks, Zac Gallen, and Merrill Kelly could move at the deadline, maybe even more players than that.

Suárez's 36 home runs rank fifth in MLB. His new teammate, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, leads baseball with 41 home runs. Only one team in MLB history had two 50-homer hitters in the same season: the 1961 Yankees with Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. Suárez also set the record for the most home runs of any player when he was traded at the deadline.

Most home runs at time of trade -- MLB history

Year Player Home runs Traded to Traded from 2025 Eugenio Suárez 36 Mariners Diamondbacks 1997 Mark McGwire 34 Cardinals Athletics 2008 Adam Dunn 32 Diamondbacks Reds 1996 Greg Vaughn 31 Padres Brewers

Suárez is making $15 million this season, which is the club option year of the seven-year $66 million extension he signed with the Cincinnati Reds way back in March 2018. He began his career with the Detroit Tigers and has since been traded to the Reds, the Seattle Mariners, and then the D-backs. This is his 12th MLB season.