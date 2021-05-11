The Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants close out their two-game interleague series on Tuesday. The Rangers (18-19) are fourth in the American League West and entered the series coming off a series win against Seattle. The Giants, first in the National League West at 21-14, won two of three games from San Diego over the weekend. The Rangers were 7-3 in their past 10 games entering Monday's action, while the Giants were 5-5 after a fast start to the season.

First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. Entering the series, the Giants led the all-time series 25-14, including a 19-6 edge in games played at San Francisco. San Francisco is a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Giants odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Rangers vs. Giants money line: Texas +135, San Francisco -145

Rangers vs. Giants run line: San Francisco -1.5 (+140)

Rangers vs. Giants over-under: 8 runs

TEX: Entering the series, the Rangers were 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog

SF: The Giants are 9-3 in their last 12 Tuesday games

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco will send right-hander Logan Webb (1-3, 5.34 ERA) to the mound. He struggled in his last outing at Colorado, giving up six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings, but had pitched well in his previous two starts. Webb lost at San Diego on April 30, despite giving up just three earned runs on eight hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four. In his April 25 start against Miami, Webb did not allow a run and just three hits in seven innings to earn the win. He walked three and struck out eight.

Third baseman Evan Longoria entered the series red hot, hitting in five straight games, including a 2-for-3 performance in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Colorado on May 4. In the weekend series against San Diego, Longoria was 3-for-11 with two doubles and two RBIs. In 12 home games, Longoria is hitting .333 with a home run and eight RBIs. He has had a lot of success against Texas in the past. Coming into this season, Longoria was a .295 career hitter against the Rangers with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 homers and 64 RBIs.

Why you should back the Rangers

Texas will send right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.09 ERA) to the hill. He has had an up-and-down start to the season and has given up at least three runs in all but one of his starts. In his last start on Thursday, Lyles got a no-decision, going five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out seven. In 20 games against San Francisco, including nine starts, Lyles is 4-4 with a 5.46 ERA. He has walked 18, while striking out 42.

Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa entered the series on fire, going 8-for-16 over the past four games. On Sunday against Seattle, he was 3-for-5 with a double. He has 13 multi-hit games on the year. Kiner-Falefa has hit well on the road, going 21-for-73 (.288) entering play on Monday. In six career games against San Francisco, he has four hits and two walks.

How to make Rangers vs. Giants picks

