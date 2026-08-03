Kevin Gausman trade: Cubs land impact starting pitcher as Blue Jays sell off, per report

The Chicago Cubs have landed a desperately needed starting pitcher. The Cubs are set to acquire veteran righty Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor-league outfielder Brett Bateman and minor-league infielder Ty Southisene, according to The Athletic. Neither team has announced the trade.

Gausman, 38, is a rental in the final season of a wildly successful five-year, $110 million contact. He was the ace of Toronto's pennant-winning team a year ago, and he finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2023. This season, Gausman has a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 ⅓ innings spanning 23 starts.

Kevin Gausman TOR • SP • #34 ERA 4.38 WHIP 1.29 IP 127.1 BB 36 K 127 View Profile

MLB Pipeline ranked Southinsene and Bateman as the No. 13 and No. 21 prospects in the Blue Jays system prior to the trade, respectively.

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.