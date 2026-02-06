Legendary Toronto Blue Jays player, manager, and broadcaster Buck Martinez announced his retirement Friday. The 77-year-old spent more than four decades with the team in various capacities, and had been a staple in the broadcast booth since 1987.

"It's hard to believe I came to Toronto in a trade in May of 1981, thinking that would be the end of a very good career. Little did I know that I still would be associated with the Blue Jays through the 2025 season," Martinez said in a statement. "What a glorious season it was. It was a joy and an honour to be involved in each and every game through Game 7 of the World Series. Only one other outcome could have topped the fantastic year.

"After the World Series, my wife Arlene and I had plenty of time to think about the past and look forward to our future. After many heartfelt conversations, we both decided it was time for me to step out of the booth and enjoy the years ahead ... I had hoped to be part of the 50th year of the Toronto Blue Jays but it's time to pass the torch. Enjoy 2026 and beyond, I will see you down the road."

Martinez, a defense-first catcher, began his playing career with the Kansas City Royals (1969-77) and Milwaukee Brewers (1978-80) before going to the Blue Jays in a minor trade in May 1981. He played six years with Toronto and retired following the 1986 season with 1,049 games played in parts of 17 MLB seasons.

The very next year Martinez moved into the broadcast booth covering the Blue Jays. He broadcast Blue Jays games from 1987-2002 and 2010-25, with a seven-year stint covering the Baltimore Orioles sandwiched in from 2003-09. Martinez took a leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment in 2022.

Following the 2000 season, the Blue Jays named Martinez their manager, and he led them to an 80-82 record in 2001 and to a 20-33 start to 2002 before being replaced in June. Martinez also managed Team USA in the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006.

Martinez has been honored by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame.