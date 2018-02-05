LOOK: Is this shirt trolling the Yankees or Red Sox?

Via the very excellent Effectively Wild Facebook Group, this miserable scribe, who has nothing better to write about at the moment, learned of the following textile good, which is available for purchase at 6DollarShirts.com:

What you see above is brilliant in its simplicity, in part because it perhaps deftly skates around copyright laws. Mostly, though, it's trolling qualities are at once obvious and submerged. We ask: Is this shirt trolling the Yankees or the Red Sox?

On the one hand, it's Sox-dominant. The color scheme and storied Tuscan font tell us that much. It's as though the Yankees' name have been absorbed by the Red Sox, sent away in manacles to a reeducation camp deep within the Maine wilderness and released only upon signing the confession and with but the sparest memories of its former life.

On the other hand, the quiet corruption of the Sox's visuals suggest an inward rot -- a parasite borne of the tidepools that has undetectably fixed its roots and revealed itself only when it was beyond the reach of civilized medicines. The Red Sox are not themselves, you see. They are treating treat the symptoms as best they can.

So, Boston rooters, are you not provoked? Yankees partisans, do thine hackles not rise like an Aaron Judge clout? Would you wear it in delight? At the same time, would you seethe if someone of the other tribe brandished it?

This shirt is perhaps trying to tell us that to pwn another, one must first pwn oneself. What you have seen defies our steadiest heuristics, and we are left scrambling like gobsmacked fiddler crabs.