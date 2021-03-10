Winning a championship is the greatest moment for a sports franchise. The crowd goes wild, the stress of the season is released and all at once emotions of triumph and delight take over the team. Players and coaches reflect on how far they've come and what it took to get there, while the losing team sulks off the field.

The moment is remembered forever for these players, coaches and fans, so why not practice it as much as you can?

The New York Mets celebrated a World Series win during batting practice on Wednesday. Well...they practiced their celebration, just in case.

When a catch was made out of right field, they decided to make the most of it and celebrate like the moment when they hope the team ends its 35-year title drought.

Here's a look at them throwing their gloves up like it's 1986:

They all went along with it like it was the last out of Game 7 of the World Series.

The Mets need to improve defensively and if rewarding their own efforts and manifesting a championship will help them get there, why not try it as a team.

The Mets beat the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series, f4-3. The team has not won a championship since, but has advance to the World Series twice, losing in 2000 to the Yankees and 2015 to the Royals.

Last season, the Mets were last in the NL East with a 26-34 record.