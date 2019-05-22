Mets backtrack on usage plans for closer Edwin Diaz, other previously stated policies

The New York Mets this season have been a mess -- one that cannot be pinned solely on manager Mickey Callaway, as our Mike Axisa explained earlier this week. Yet part of New York's plan to salvage the rest of 2019 will task Callaway with backtracking on some previous tactical commitments, including how he deploys closer Edwin Diaz and surprise contributors J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. Here's the rundown, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo:

Mets are changing their tune on basically everything.



-Dom Smith will receive OF reps



-J.D. Davis is also an outfielder



-Edwin Diaz will be used for multi-inning saves



-Tomas Nido is essentially deGrom's personal catcher



The team was on the record against all this in April. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 22, 2019

As DiComo noted, the Mets have went on the record to state their opposition to each of these moves in the past. Perhaps most memorably, the Mets went out of their way to explain how they wouldn't use Diaz for more than an inning during the regular season after nearly giving away a game in mid-April. This is what we wrote in response:

Walking back these guidelines just makes the whole thing even weirder. If it's about keeping Diaz healthy, then what will change in a month or two that will cause the Mets to deviate from that plan? And if it's about something else, why introduce these guidelines publicly when it's apparent it's just going to create more headache down the road?

Sure enough. Here we are.

You should give the Mets credit for avoiding ossification just because they're on the record with past preferences. Using Diaz for more than three outs should be a plus; ditto getting Smith and Davis in the order for as long as they're hitting. At the same time, you hope New York learns its lesson about committing so fiercely publicly to ideas that it doesn't seem to believe in -- or, at least, doesn't seem to believe in enough to maintain for longer than a few weeks' time.

Better to adjust late than to adjust never, we guess. Still, these kinds of things just don't seem to happen with any other franchise -- not with this kind of volume at this kind of velocity, anyway.