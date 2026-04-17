The New York Mets travel to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon to start a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The Mets have lost eight straight games and were swept by the Dodgers and the Athletics in their previous series. The Cubs took two of three games in their most recent series against the Phillies. The Mets (7-12), who have lost three straight on the road, are 4-6 on the road this season. The Cubs (9-9), who have three of their last four, are 4-5 on their home field. Kodai Senga (0-2, 7.07 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.62 ERA) is starting for Chicago.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -157 favorite on the money line (risk $157 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Cubs odds, while the over/under, is 10.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the Mets vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Cubs:

Mets vs. Cubs money line Cubs -157, Mets +132 Mets vs. Cubs over/under 10.5 runs Mets vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+117) Mets vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Mets vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mets vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mets vs. Cubs, the model is going Under 10.5 combined runs. The total has gone Under in four of the Mets' last six games. The total has gone Under in five of the Mets' last five games against an opponent in the National League Central Division. Three of the last four games have been played to the Under for the Mets.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.7 total bases for just two New York players, with Francisco Lindor leading the way at 1.88 total bases. Chicago, meanwhile, is also projected to have just two players with over 1.7 total bases, Alex Bregman leading the way at 1.78 total bases. The model projects 9.3 combined runs as the Under hits in 66% of simulations. Get the Mets vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mets vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Mets vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.