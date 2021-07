New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor exited Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with what the team labeled "right side soreness," per Newsday's Tim Healey.

Lindor departed after grounding out to end the top of the fifth inning. Lindor appeared to be in immediate discomfort, as he winced and did not run out a ball hit deep into the overshift. Here's video of the sequence:

The Mets replaced Lindor at shortstop with utility infielder Luis Guillorme. Should Lindor require a stint on the injured list, and it's unclear if he will at this point, then the Mets would likely turn to some combination of Guillorme and Jonathan Villar at short. Villar has been the Mets' regular at third base, but with J.D. Davis back from his own injury, New York could justify the move.

Lindor entered the game hitting .227/.326/.377 (97 OPS+) with 11 home runs and eight stolen bases (on 10 tries). His performance had picked up recently after a slow start. He hit .198/.295/.299 through April and May, but he had batted .262/.362/.468 beginning in June.

The Mets acquired Lindor as part of a six-player trade with Cleveland over the winter. New York also added right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who has yet to make a regular-season start because of injury. In exchange, the Mets gave up infielders Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez, as well as right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

According to Spotrac, the Mets have had 27 players spend time on the injured list this season, resulting in 1,160 days lost. Those marks rank fourth in Major League Baseball. Nevertheless, the Mets came into Friday with a 47-40 record on the year, good for first place in the National League East. The Mets led the Philadelphia Phillies by 3 ½ games.