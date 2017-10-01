Mets manager Terry Collins confirms resignation, will join New York front office

Terry Collins has managed his last game with the Mets. He won't be fired, though, as the following report indicates Collins will step down:

Terry Collins will announce after game he is resigning as #Mets manager, staying with club in front-office role, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 1, 2017

Collins confirmed he's resigning as the Mets' skipper following Sunday's season finale:

Terry Collins confirms his resignation. "It's been a blast," he says of his seven years as Mets manager. "But it's time." pic.twitter.com/aqtKPofhtc — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 1, 2017

This is probably best for everyone. Collins needed to go, the Mets were reportedly wanting someone much more analytically-minded and Collins is a stand-up person overall. So he resigns and takes a role in the front office. He's also 68 years old and probably didn't really need to keep doing the daily grind of the full MLB season as a manager. Win-win, really.

Collins' tenure with the Mets was seven years. Overall, he posted a losing record (551-582 heading into Sunday), but he did lead the Mets to the 2015 NL East title en route to the Mets' first NL pennant since 2000. He joins Bobby Valentine, Davey Johnson, Yogi Berra and Gil Hodges as Mets managers to get to the World Series.

Collins also led the Mets to the 2016 NL Wild Card Game, where they were dispatched by Madison Bumgarner and the Giants.

This season, however, the wheels fell off in Citi Field. The Mets hit the 90-loss mark for the first time since 2009 and just the second time since 2004.

Overall, Collins finishes with the second-most wins in Mets history.

Collins also had stints with the Astros and Angels. He'll fall just shy of becoming the 65th manager in history to win 1,000 games, as he entered Sunday 995-1016.

Now that Collins is joining the Mets' front office -- and again, he's 68 years old -- it's reasonable to believe he's managed his final game.