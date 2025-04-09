The New York Mets (8-3) host the Miami Marlins (5-6) in an NL East matinee on Wednesday. This is the final contest of a three-game series, and the Mets are going for the sweep. New York topped Miami 10-5 in Tuesday's outing, winning its sixth straight game. In the meantime, the Marlins are on a two-game skid. Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.87 ERA) is on the mound for New York. Max Meyer (0-1, 3.09 ERA) gets the nod for Miami.

First pitch from the Citi Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -231 favorite on the money line (risk $231 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Mets vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB season on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+699) that dates back to 2023. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Mets vs. Marlins money line: New York -231, Miami +190 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Mets vs. Marlins over/under: 7 runs

Mets vs. Marlins run line: New York -1.5 (+100)

Mets vs. Marlins streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Mets can cover

First baseman Pete Alonso is off to a stellar start to begin the 2025 campaign. He's leading the team in batting average (.333), home runs (3), OBP (.447), and hits (13). Alonso also ranks third in the league in RBI (15). In Tuesday's win over Miami, Alonso went 2-of-4 with two doubles and four RBI.

Right fielder Juan Soto added another power hitter to the lineup for New York over the offseason. Soto has great plate coverage and gap power. Thus far into the season, he's hitting .308 with one home run and four RBI. On April 7 versus the Marlins, Soto was 2-of-3 with a double and one run drive in. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can cover

Shortstop Xavier Edwards can hit from both sides of the plate and brings impressive speed to the bases. He also makes solid contact at the plate. He's hitting .279 with three RBI. The 25-year-old enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. Edwards went 1-of-4 in his last outing with one run scored.

Second baseman Otto Lopez gives the Marlins a bat who can generate some power. In 2025, Lopez leads the team in home runs (2) and RBI (7) while hitting .250. In five games against the Mets this season, Lopez has supplied six hits, one double, a homer and three RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

