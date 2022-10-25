Major League Baseball is nearing the start of the offseason, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins became the latest over the past week, leaving the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox as the only teams without skippers in place.

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with Phil Nevin earlier in October, cementing him as their skipper for next season. The Philadelphia Phillies followed suit by giving interim skipper Rob Thomson a new deal after he led the club to the postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays also handed a new contract to their own interim skipper, in John Schneider. He too led Toronto the postseason. The Rangers and Marlins, meanwhile, hired Bruce Bochy and Skip Schumaker.

Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.