MLB Players' Weekend 2018: Best jersey nicknames for every baseball team
This year's MLB Players' Weekend will be held from August 25-27
Major League Baseball will once again hold a "Players Weekend" in August. From Aug. 25-27, players will be allowed to let their personalities take center stage for the second installment of the specialty wekeend.
Teams will wear specialty hats and jerseys inspired by little league baseball, but one of the cooler features of the weekend is that players can choose to have nicknames on the back of those uniforms.
Here's the best nickname that will be on display from each team across Major League Baseball later this month. (You can check out a full list of nicknames here.)
Arizona Diamondbacks: BOX BURGER
Brad Boxberger has won Players' Weekend simply because he managed to get emojis on a MLB jersey.
Atlanta Braves: SKYWALKER
Luke Jackson is here for your Star Wars references.
Baltimore Orioles: PAPA FRITA
Would you like Paul Fry with that?
Boston Red Sox: JIMMY B
Joe Kelly is fully embracing his alter ego as Jim Buchanon.
Chicago Cubs: STRINGBEAN SLINGER
Carl Edwards follows up last year's "Carl's Jr." with another strong effort.
Chicago White Sox: MAL TIEMPO
If you pitch to Jose Abreu, you're gonna have a bad time.
Cincinnati Reds: ZEN MASTER
Michael Lorenzen finds inner peace in his nickname.
Cleveland Indians: NOT JUSTIN
Shane Bieber could only wish.
Colorado Rockies: GRAY WOLF/CHUCK NAZTY
It's a tie between Jon Gray and Charlie Blackmon.
Detroit Tigers: JUICY J/MATTY B
Jacoby Jones and Matthew Boyd both paying respects to legends of the rap game.
Houston Astros: COLE TRAIN
Gerrit Cole plays Gears of War, maybe.
Kansas City Royals: CHILL SERGEANT
Makes you wonder how Danny Duffy earned his stripes.
Los Angeles Angels: SHOWTIME
Shohei Ohtani is good at this.
Los Angeles Dodgers: BUELLER
Walker Buehler? Walker Buehler? Walker Buehler?
Miami Marlins: ALL STARLIN/JARLIN THE MARLIN
A sweet humblebrag from Starlin Castro, but Jarlin Garcia's was too easy.
Milwaukee Brewers: MAYOR-DDC
It breaks my heart that Travis Shaw couldn't fit the entire "Ding Dong City."
Minnesota Twins: LOGIE BEAR
Logan Forsythe should commit to the bit by playing in a bear suit.
New York Mets: JER-RY JER-RY JER-RY
Jerry Blevins also could have went with "Gold, Jerry! Gold!"
New York Yankees: THE KNIGHT
Might not seem too exciting, but Didi Gregorius is literally a knight back home in Curacao.
Oakland Athletics: MANAEALATOR/SMO $
Sean Manaea gets best word play, but Jake Smolinski's is solid too.
Philadelphia Phillies: BIGGER FELLA
Tommy Hunter trolling Rhys Hoskins' "Big Fella" designation is a win in my book.
Pittsburgh Pirates: SUPER NOVA
Would it be better if Ivan Nova didn't have a 4.49 ERA? Sure, but still pretty cool.
San Diego Padres: DAD
A.J. Ellis is playing for the name on the front AND back of his jersey.
Seattle Mariners: BIG MAPLE
James Paxton has one of the better nicknames in baseball.
San Francisco Giants: UNDERPANTS
Hunter Pence is weird as hell.
Cardinals: THE PEBBLE
Kolten Wong is embracing his role as a smaller version of The Rock.
Tampa Bay Rays: MINI HORSE
The 6-foot-8 Tyler Glasnow is 5,000 candles in the wind.
Texas Rangers: PICO DE GALLO
Puts your chips in Joey Gallo.
Toronto Blue Jays: BRINGER OF RAIN
Josh Donaldson's nickname still reigns.
Washington Nationals: BLUE EYE
Max Scherzer used this last year, so it would have been funnier if he went "Brown Eye" this time.
