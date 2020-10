The 2020 World Series is in full swing this weekend. The Tampa Bay Rays evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with a Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Game 3 is set for Friday. You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here.

Below is the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME TV VENUE Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Dodgers 8, Rays 3 FINAL Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Rays 6, Dodgers 4 FINAL Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)