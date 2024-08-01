Major League Baseball has released the schedule for the 2024 playoffs. Obviously, we don't yet know exactly how all the matchups will shake out, but we've got the dates and that's worth a glance.

The last day of the regular season is Sunday, Sept. 29. There are no one-game playoffs anymore, so Monday, Sept. 30 is a day off before the 2024 MLB postseason.

Here's how the postseason schedule will line up, with the times to come once we know the individual matchups.

Wild Card Series

Remember, these are three-game series with no travel. The third division winner and top Wild Card in each league are the hosts.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: All four Wild Card Series

Wednesday, Oct. 2: All four Wild Card Series

Thursday, Oct. 3: Any necessary Game 3s

Division Series

Each league has the top two division winners awaiting the winners of the two Wild Card Series. The division winners host Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 5.

Saturday, Oct. 5: All four series begin with Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS Games 2

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS Games 2

Tues., Oct. 8: NLDS Games 3

Weds., Oct. 9: ALDS Games 3 and, if necessary, NLDS Game(s) 4

Thurs., Oct. 10: ALDS Game(s) 4, if necessary

Fri., Oct. 11: NLDS Game(s) 5, if necessary

Sat., Oct. 12: ALDS Game(s) 5, if necessary

Championship Series

The team with the better regular-season record in each league hosts Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and/or 7.

Sun., Oct. 13: NLCS Game 1

Mon., Oct. 14: NLCS Game 2 and ALCS Game 1

Tues., Oct. 15: ALCS Game 2

Weds., Oct. 16: NLCS Game 3

Thurs., Oct. 17: NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 3

Fri., Oct. 18: ALCS Game 4 and, if necessary, NLCS Game 5

Sat., Oct. 19: ALCS Game 5, if necessary

Sun., Oct. 20: NLCS Game 6, if necessary

Mon., Oct. 21: ALCS Game 6, if necessary, and NLCS Game 7, if necessary

Tues., Oct. 22: ALCS Game 7, if necessary

World Series

First off, there's an important note here from the league: If both LCS conclude no later than Saturday, Oct. 19, the World Series will move up to start on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a potential Game 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 30. That means that the World Series will start on Oct. 25 with Game 1 UNLESS both the NLCS and ALCS are wrapped up with a four-game sweep or in five games. If both finish early, the World Series is bumped up to Oct. 22.

The team with the better regular-season record in each league hosts Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and/or 7.

This schedule here assumes at least one series goes to six games.

Game 1: Fri., Oct. 25

Game 2: Sat., Oct. 26

TRAVEL DAY

Game 3: Mon., Oct. 28

Game 4: Tues., Oct. 29

Game 5: Weds., Oct. 30

TRAVEL DAY

Game 6: Fri., Nov. 1

Game 7: Sat., Nov. 2