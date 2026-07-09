MLB Rookie Rankings: Tigers' Kevin McGonigle leads four rookie All-Star selections

Will the 2026 Major League Baseball season provide us with one of the great rookie classes of all-time? We won't know the answer to that question for many years, but the name value of this year's rooks plus their early returns are highly encouraging and highly compelling. That's especially the case as we wrap up the first half of the season. How strong is this rookie class thus far? Four rookies were selected for the upcoming All-Star Game in Philly, and one of those didn't even crack our top 10 this time around.

Take a look at our list of the top 100 prospects for 2026, and you'll find that an impressive number of them have already made their way to the highest level this season. What's the cause of this blessed abundance? Thanks to advances in training and preparation at every level of baseball, premium talents are arriving in the pros more ready than ever, which means they tend not to need as much seasoning in the minors. As well, the last collective bargaining agreement brought us the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) system. Designed to combat service time manipulation, in which teams would keep plainly ready top prospects in the minors for too long just to delay their arbitration and free agency horizons, PPI gives teams strong incentive to do the opposite.

In broad terms, rookie-eligible prospects who are called up within two weeks of Opening Day (and thus can accrue a full year of MLB service time during that season) can net their clubs a high draft pick if one of those prospects winds up winning Rookie of the Year honors in his respective league or finishing in the top three of the MVP or Cy Young vote. If that doesn't happen, there's still a chance in subsequent years for PPI-eligible players to fetch a pick. That can happen in year or three of their careers if they finish in the top three for the MVP or Cy Young balloting. That's how the Royals got a PPI pick thanks to Bobby Witt Jr. in 2024. Hunter Brown did the same for the Astros in 2025. Clubs covet high draft picks because they're a very cheap way to add a high-ceiling young talent to the organization. The allure of getting a PPI selection is probably playing a secondary role in some of these promotion decisions.

Back to this general matter of the current class of rookies, we're here to rank them. First, some notes on the criteria:

This is about which rookies have at the present juncture provided the most on-field value to their teams. Stated another way, the key consideration is which rookie performances have been the best so far in 2026. Given that overall is the driver, playing time matters.

What kind of prospect status the rookie had coming into the season does not matter -- it's simply about results in 2026 without regard to what kind of future ceiling a given rookie may or may not have. Performance sustainability and long-term outlook will be, respectively, noted and occasionally mentioned, but those don't drive the rankings. In the event of a tie, yeah, we'll lean toward the rookie with the stronger long-term profile.

First-year players who have made the leap from Japan to MLB are included even if they're not what we traditionally think of when we think of rookies. Along somewhat similar lines, rookies of any age are eligible for inclusion.

This isn't some kind of Rookie of the Year award preview, as we're mixing leagues and so forth. There's certainly going to be a good bit of overlap and maybe some predictive value when it comes to the hardware of note, but how each player figures to fare in those votes doesn't matter for these purposes.

With all that laid out let's get to it and rank some rooks for the 2026 season thus far ...

1. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers

Age: 21

Kevin McGonigle DET • SS • #7 BA 0.287 R 57 HR 7 RBI 32 SB 11 View Profile

The youngest player in our rankings and our top overall prospect coming into this season is 87 games into his big-league career, and he boasts a slash line of .287/.399/.422 with 59 walks versus 53 strikeouts. Just 14 rookies in the Integration Era -- i.e., since 1947 -- have managed an OBP of .400 or higher across a qualifying number of plate appearances. The last two are Aaron Judge in 2017 and Albert Pujols in 2001. Will McGonigle join their exclusive ranks? He's got a real shot. Elsewhere, McGonigle is also 11 for 11 in steals, he's taken the base an impressive 59% of the time, and he's hit into just two double plays. He's also seeing more than four pitches per plate appearance. As well, McGonigle has spent the comfy majority of his defensive innings at the premium position of shortstop. That's a complete player, and he'll continue as such for the next decade or so. He leads the AL in WAR at this writing, and he's a deserving rookie All-Star. He's also an MVP candidate.

2. JJ Wetherholt, 2B, Cardinals

Age: 23

JJ Wetherholt STL • 2B • #26 BA 0.263 R 56 HR 13 RBI 36 SB 9 View Profile

Another premium prospect before his graduation to the majors, Wetherholt won the second base job coming out of camp for the rebuilding Cardinals, and the decision has been justified and then some. The former No. 7 pick out of West Virginia has been, according to Statcast's Outs Above Average, the most valuable defender at any position this season. With the bat, he's no slouch, either. In 383 plate appearances this season, he has an OBP-forward OPS+ of 119 with 13 home runs and only one GIDP, and he's also nine for nine in steals. Wetherholt checks in at seventh in WAR among all NL players, and our Matt Snyder highlighted him as an All-Star snub. Right now, he is the favorite to take NL Rookie of the Year honors.

3. Parker Messick, LHP, Guardians

Age: 25

Parker Messick CLE • SP • #77 ERA 2.80 WHIP 1.08 IP 106 BB 32 K 109 View Profile

The lefty Messick was largely dominant in the minors coming out of Florida State, and he also impressed across seven starts last year. Still rookie-eligible in 2026, Messick has thrived over 18 starts in 2026. In 80 2/3 innings -- the most among 2026 rookies at this writing -- he has an ERA of 2.80/149 ERA+ and 109 strikeouts against 30 unintentional walks. Messick isn't a hard thrower, but he has a six-pitch repertoire with a changeup that has real wipeout potential. He's right now fourth in the AL in pitcher WAR, and he's our second of four rookie All-Stars this season. Will he join Fernando Valenzuela of the Dodgers in 1981 as the lone rookies ever to win the Cy Young award? Right now, Cam Schlittler of the Yankees and Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays are the favorites, but Messick with a strong second half will be in the discussion.

4. Sal Stewart, INF, Reds

Age: 22

Sal Stewart CIN • 1B • #27 BA 0.256 R 50 HR 19 RBI 64 SB 11 View Profile

The former first-rounder has done nothing but hit as a pro, and that includes his brief stint in the majors last season. This year, with rookie eligibility still intact, Stewart has continued hitting. He's inevitably slacked off from his scorching pace across the earliest weeks of the season, but overall his production remains very strong. Stewart right now has a line of .256/.341/.481 with 19 home runs and 21 doubles. His expected batting stats suggest he's been a bit unlucky thus far and deserves even better top-line numbers. He's been the Reds' primary first baseman this season, but he's also seen time at second base and third -- flexibility that adds to his overall value.

Stewart is our third rookie All-Star and the last to make this month's top 10. Chase DeLauter of the Guardians is headed to Philly, but he just missed the cut in this space, at least this time around.

5. Tristan Peters, CF, White Sox

Age: 26

Tristan Peters CHW • CF • #29 BA 0.290 R 35 HR 5 RBI 31 SB 5 View Profile

Yes, here's a former member of the Savannah Bananas who's now helping the cause on the South Side of Chicago. Peters is no novelty act. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last December for cash, Peters this season has emerged as a core contributor for the upstart White Sox. The trade of Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets and the struggles of Luisangel Acuña, who was acquired in that trade, left the Sox with a hole in center field. Peters, who cracked the Opening Day roster as a depth piece, has filled that hole in a big way. In 64 games and 187 plate appearances for Chicago this season, he's batting .290/.346/.450 with 19 doubles. As well, the advanced metrics are in agreement that Peters is a standout defender at the critical position of center field.

6. Foster Griffin, LHP, Nationals

Age: 30

Foster Griffin WAS • SP • #22 ERA 2.77 WHIP 1.02 IP 110.1 BB 26 K 109 View Profile

Yes, he's 30 years old -- soon to be 31 -- has appeared in two prior MLB seasons, and spent three years pitching in Japan. The lefty Griffin, however, still had MLB rookie eligibility coming into this season, so here is. On a performance level, he's more than worthy. Across 19 starts for the Nats, Griffin has ridden a balanced, seven-pitch repertoire -- a mix he greatly expanded while in Japan -- to an ERA of 2.77 with a K/BB ratio of 4.19. He leads with the cutter against both sides, attacks lefties with a sweeper as his chief secondary, and confronts right-handers with a changeup. There's not much velocity to speak of, but there's also not much in the way of predictability. He's been a key contributor for the surprise contenders in D.C. Rare is the Rookie of the Year candidate who's the subject of trade rumors, but Griffin could be an exception as the Aug. 3 deadline approaches.

7. Payton Tolle, LHP, Red Sox

Age: 23

Payton Tolle BOS • SP • #70 ERA 3.14 WHIP 1.07 IP 80.1 BB 24 K 80 View Profile

The former secound-rounder out of TCU was one of the top pitching prospects in the game coming into 2026. A shoulder injury suffered by Boston ace Garrett Crochet created an opportunity for Tolle in the big-league rotation, and he's seized it and then some. He boasts excellent fastball velocity -- especially by the standards of left-handed starters -- and the 6-foot-6 Tolle helps that fastball play up by getting elite extension off the mound. He complements it with a new sinker and cutter, which allows him to confront (and overwhelm) hitters with three different fastball shapes. The results to date have been undeniable, starting with an 11-strikeout effort against the New York Yankees in first start for Boston this season. Through 14 starts, he's got a 3.14 ERA, and he's struck out 80 batters against 24 walks. He's looking like a fixture in the Boston rotation for years to come.

8. Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles

Age: 21

Samuel Basallo BAL • C • #29 BA 0.252 R 32 HR 14 RBI 42 SB 0 View Profile

The 21-year-old Basallo has been one of the best prospects in baseball for basically the last three years. This year, he's cashing in on all the advance billing by ranking among the best of rookies thus far. Basallo thus far in 2026 has a line of .252/.316/.457 in 56 games and 199 plate appearances. He's also averaging 91.3 mph off the bat, which puts him in the 83rd percentile among big-league hitters in average exit velocity. Basallo's offensive outputs become even more impressive when you consider he's got a significant number of defensive innings at the premium position of catcher this season.

9. Walbert Ureña, RHP, Angels

Age: 22

Walbert Urena LAA • SP • #57 ERA 2.88 WHIP 1.32 IP 81.1 BB 46 K 78 View Profile

Ureña had a brief and largely unsuccessful stint as a reliever with the Angels earlier this season, and then he was optioned back to Salt Lake to get stretched out as a starter. Since he was recalled, he's thrived in the Halos' rotation. Over 81 1/3 innings, he's got a 2.88 ERA with 78 strikeouts. Ureña gets dinged for too many walks and too many unearned runs, but a fastball that averages 98, a changeup that's looking like a true out pitch, and strong ground-ball tendencies all suggest he's legit.

10. TJ Rumfield, 1B, Rockies

Age: 26

TJ Rumfield COL • 1B • #7 BA 0.296 R 42 HR 12 RBI 47 SB 0 View Profile

Rumfield is on his third organization -- and he's twice been left exposed in the Rule 5 Draft -- but he's put it all together in 2026. Through the first 12 games of his career, Rumfield is slashing .368/.432/.605. Sure, playing home games at a mile above sea level helps the hitter's cause, but Rumfield thus far in 2026 has been even more potent on the road. Even after adjusting for the effects of Coors Field, Rumfield has been a highly productive bat, as demonstrated by his OPS+ of 124. The batted-ball measures are something of a mixed bag, but he's been elite thus far at pulling the ball in the air. Rumfield also grades out as a plus defender at first base.

Just missed: Sam Antonacci, White Sox; Travis Bazzana, Guardians; Carson Benge, Mets; Nathan Church, Cardinals; Chase DeLauter, Guardians; Connelly Early, Red Sox; Bryce Eldridge, Giants; Konnor Griffin, Pirates; Carter Jensen, Royals; Nolan McLean, Mets; Munetaka Murakami, White Sox; Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays; Bradgley Rodriguez, Padres; Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays