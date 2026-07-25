MLB rumors: Nationals could buy and sell at trade deadline; does Juan Soto's injury change plans for Mets?

We're just over one week away from the Aug. 3 trade deadline here in Major League Baseball, so the rumor mill is churning. One big problem is how many teams are still technically in the pennant race. Only eight of the 30 teams are more than four games out of a playoff spot right now, which generally would mean there are eight sellers and 22 buyers.

The imbalance has created quite a seller's market. A good number of teams are in limbo, too, which means a lot comes down to how these teams fare in the last week before the deadline.

Here are the latest rumors.

Nationals ready to both buy and sell

The Nationals have been one of the most pleasant surprises in all of baseball this season, sitting 52-52 heading into Saturday, which has them just three games out of a playoff spot. The new front office still has a long-term plan and won't blow that up in the midst of a season hovering around .500, but they plan to balance things by making some additions in front of the deadline while still remaining open to some selling.

Via The Athletic:

Those additions may be light in scope and could be outweighed by what the Nationals also sell — they still have an eye on their long-term plan, after all — but the intent to make additions of any kind is notable.

The report mentions All-Stars Foster Griffin and C.J. Abrams as players garnering interest from other teams while also noting that the big-league club needs pitching help, both in the rotation and the leaky bullpen.

It'll be fun to see the balancing act from new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni.

In related news, "extension talks ... fizzled quickly," between Griffin and the Nats (via New York Post).

Griffin, 30, was one of the best free agent additions this past offseason, signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Nationals in returning to the majors after a stint in Japan. He's 11-2 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 117 ⅓ innings.

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Mets place Soto on IL

This isn't a rumor, but it's noteworthy because Juan Soto is such a gigantic name. He's been placed on the injured list due to a calf strain and it's "more significant" than his calf injury earlier this season (via Fox Sports). The Mets expect him to be out for at least three weeks.

Not much changes here with the Mets. They are one of the few obvious sellers and Soto wasn't gonna be on the table anyway. Expect to see the likes of Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, A.J. Minter and Luke Weaver, among others, discussed along with the unlikely-but-possible Francisco Lindor deal.

A's sign former Cy Young winner

The Athletics have signed lefty Dallas Keuchel to a minor-league deal, per ESPN.

He hasn't pitched in the majors since a four-start stint with the Brewers in 2024, in which he pitched to a 5.40 ERA. He spent 2025 in Triple-A with the Royals organization, going 2-1 with a 3.53 ERA in seven starts. He hasn't pitched in affiliated ball this season and is 38 years old.